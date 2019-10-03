NGM Bio Announces Multiple Aldafermin (NGM282) Poster Presentations at Upcoming AASLD's The Liver Meeting®

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NGM), a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on harnessing powerful biology to develop transformative therapeutics for patients, today announced multiple aldafermin (NGM282) poster presentations at AASLD's The Liver Meeting® 2019, which will take place in Boston from November 8-12, 2019. Aldafermin, NGM's wholly owned lead clinical candidate, is an engineered variant of the human hormone FGF19, currently in a Phase 2b clinical study for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, or NASH.



As previously reported by NGM, aldafermin has demonstrated potent and profound metabolic and anti-fibrotic activity in Phase 2 clinical studies, including the inhibition of bile acid synthesis, reduction in liver fat content, improvement in inflammation, and rapid regression of liver fibrosis after 12 weeks of treatment. The poster presentations at The Liver Meeting will include several new analyses of aldafermin Phase 2 data that further describe the drug's powerful impact on liver disease, including NASH and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

"We have continued to mine our deep body of aldafermin Phase 2 data, in collaboration with some of today's most widely respected liver disease researchers, to better understand how this drug works across multiple pathogenic pathways to elicit a powerful impact on metabolic parameters and fibrosis. These new findings are also helping to elucidate new biological insights about liver disease," said Hsiao D. Lieu, M.D., Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer at NGM. "We look forward to sharing our novel findings at The Liver Meeting, and to convening with colleagues to learn about the latest research and drug development progress dedicated to helping patients."

Aldafermin (NGM282) Presentations

Saturday, November 9

Abstract Number: 1327

Publication Title: Bile Acids and Liver Fibrosis: Shared Anti-Fibrotic Effects of NGM282, an FGF19 Analogue, in Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis and Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis

Session Title: PBC/PSC and Other Cholestatic Disease

Presentation Type: Poster Presentation

Presenting Author: Gideon Hirschfield, Ph.D., Professor, Toronto Centre for Liver Disease, University of Toronto

Session Time: 2:00 pm – 7:00 pm

Dr. Hirschfield will be available from 5:15 pm – 6:15 pm.

Location: Hynes Convention Center, Hall B



Sunday, November 10

Abstract Number: 1747

Publication Title: 12 Weeks of NGM282 Therapy Produced Significant and Sustained Reduction in cT1 in Patients with Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis

Session Title: NAFLD and NASH - Diagnostics and Biomarkers

Presentation Type: Poster Presentation

Presenting Author: Stephen A. Harrison, M.D., Medical Director at Pinnacle Clinical Research, Visiting Professor of Hepatology at University of Oxford, UK; Principal Investigator of Aldafermin (NGM282) Phase 2 NASH Study

Session Time: 8:00 am – 5:30 pm

Dr. Harrison will be available from 12:30 pm – 1:30 pm.

Location: Hynes Convention Center, Hall B



Monday, November 11



Abstract Number: 1933

Presentation Title: Stable Gut Microbiome Composition and Diversity with NGM282 Therapy in Patients with Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis

Session Title: Gut Liver Axis and Microbiome

Presentation Type: Poster Presentation

Presenting Author: Rohit Loomba, MD, Professor of Medicine, Division of Gastroenterology, and Adjunct Professor, Division of Epidemiology at University of California, San Diego

Session Time: 8:00 am – 5:30 pm

Dr. Loomba will be available from 12:30 pm – 1:30 pm.

Presentation Location: Hynes Convention Center, Hall B



Abstract Number: 2092

Presentation Title: NGM282, an FGF19 Analogue, Reduces Net Deposition of Collagen III in Non-Alcoholic Steatohepatitis and Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis

Session Title: Imaging and Noninvasive Markers of Liver Disease

Presentation Type: Poster Presentation

Presenting Author: Stephen A. Harrison, M.D., Medical Director at Pinnacle Clinical Research, Visiting Professor of Hepatology at University of Oxford, UK; Principal Investigator of Aldafermin (NGM282) Phase 2 NASH Study

Dr. Harrison will be available from 12:30 pm – 1:30 pm.

Session Time: 8:00 am – 5:30 pm

Location: Hynes Convention Center, Hall B

About Aldafermin (NGM282)

Aldafermin is an engineered variant of the human hormone FGF19 that reduces liver fat content, improves liver function and reverses fibrosis by targeting multiple pathogenic pathways of liver disease. NGM has generated robust preclinical and clinical evidence supporting the ability of aldafermin to resolve disease and reverse fibrosis in NASH patients. This wholly NGM-owned therapeutic has been evaluated in multiple Phase 2 studies in primary biliary cholangitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, type 2 diabetes and NASH. Aldafermin's safety database includes clinical data from more than 400 individuals. NGM is currently enrolling patients in ALPINE 2/3, an ongoing Phase 2b clinical study of aldafermin in NASH patients with stages F2 and F3 fibrosis.

About NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.

NGM is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapeutics based on scientific understanding of key biological pathways underlying cardio-metabolic, liver, oncologic and ophthalmic diseases. The company leverages its biology-centric drug discovery approach to uncover novel mechanisms of action and generate proprietary insights that enable it to move rapidly into proof-of-concept studies and deliver potential first-in-class medicines to patients. NGM aspires to operate one of the most productive research and development engines in the biopharmaceutical industry, with multiple programs in clinical development. Visit http://www.ngmbio.com for more information.

