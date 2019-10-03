Digital Locations to Appoint a Chief Technology Advisor

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Oct. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Locations, Inc. (OTC:DLOC), developer of AdaptiveCore, an artificial intelligence (AI) platform for personalized digital content, today announced that it intends to appoint a Chief Technology Advisor. The Company also announced that as part of its corporate reorganization, it has divested its EllisLab Corp. subsidiary to focus all its resources on the development of AdaptiveCore.



The primary responsibility of the Chief Technology Advisor will be to help the Company produce a technology roadmap for the development of AdaptiveCore. The Company's goal is to develop a unique technology that fuses content strategy together with artificial intelligence, data science, and behavioral analytics to create predictive models that permit real-time personalization to occur. The technology roadmap will be a high-level, visual plan that will describe the Company's technology strategy and will include the steps required to produce the completed commercial product offering.

The Company divested its EllisLab Corp. subsidiary through a sale to Rick Ellis, the Company's former CEO and board member. Mr. Ellis, the lead developer of ExpressionEngine, a free and open-source content management system (CMS), will continue to serve as President of EllisLab Corp. and provide services to the open source ExpressionEngine community.

"We are grateful for the services provided by Rick Ellis and we wish him well with the further development of the ExpressionEngine open source community," said Bill Beifuss, the Company's President.

About Digital Locations, Inc.

Digital Locations is developing AdaptiveCore, a new artificial intelligence (AI) platform to create highly personalized digital content and experiences for each and every person connected to the Internet. By combining AI technologies, such as machine learning and big data analytics, we intend to allow websites, mobile apps, email and other forms of digital communication to dynamically deliver personalized content that is relevant, engaging and motivates the user to action. From the automatic selection of colors and content to a completely personalized look and feel, website owners and marketers can create digital experiences that foster deep and personal connections with their users. This is all part of our bigger vision to ultimately use artificial intelligence to create complete original content that is personalized for everyone. To learn more about Digital Locations, please visit www.digitallocations.com

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements are included in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the "Risk Factors" section of our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018. Any forward-looking statement made by us in this release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.