Viela Bio Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

GAITHERSBURG, Md., Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viela Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering treatments for autoimmune and severe inflammatory diseases, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 7,900,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $19.00 per share. The gross proceeds to Viela Bio from the offering, before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $150 million. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on October 3, 2019 under the symbol "VIE." The offering is expected to close on October 7, 2019, subject to customary closing conditions. In addition, Viela Bio has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,185,000 shares of common stock at the initial price to the public less underwriting discounts.



Invest in IPO shares before the stock hits the market with ClickIPO. Check it out here

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, and Cowen and Company, LLC are acting as the joint book-running managers for this offering. Guggenheim Securities, LLC is acting as lead manager for this offering.

The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus related to the offering, when available, may be obtained from:

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, email: prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com , telephone: 1-866-471-2526, fax: 1-212-902-9316;

, telephone: 1-866-471-2526, fax: 1-212-902-9316; Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, Second Floor, New York, NY 10014; or

Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, Attention: Prospectus Department, email: PostSaleManualRequests@broadridge.com , telephone: 1-833-297-2926.

Registration statements relating to these securities have been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and became effective on October 2, 2019. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Viela Bio

Viela Bio, headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland, is a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering treatments for autoimmune and severe inflammatory diseases.

Contacts

Investors:

Solebury Trout

Chad Rubin

646-378-2947

crubin@soleburytrout.com