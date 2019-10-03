Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That Class Action Lawsuits Have Been Filed Against ViewRay, Cadence Bancorp, ProPetro, and Ollie's and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. reminds investors that class action lawsuits have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY), Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE), ProPetro Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PUMP), and Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI). Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff. Additional information about each case can be found at the link provided.



ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)

Class Period: March 15, 2019 to August 8, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 12, 2019

On August 8, 2019, after the close of trading, ViewRay disclosed operational issues and slashed its previously issued full fiscal year 2019 financial guidance.

On this news, the price of ViewRay common stock price declined by more than 50%, or $3.64 per share, to close down at $3.10 per share on August 9, 2019.

The complaint, filed on September 13, 2019, alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants issued materially false and misleading statements that failed to disclose adverse facts concerning the company's business, operations and financial results. Specifically: (a) that demand for ViewRay systems had declined due in part to changes being made to Medicare reimbursement approaches first announced in November 2019 that could make purchases of new ViewRay systems less profitable for customers; (b) that the company's reported backlog was overstated due to the inclusion of orders with insufficient surety as to permit for their inclusion in reported backlog; and (c) that as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about ViewRay's business metrics and financial prospects during the Class Period were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE)

Class Period: July 23, 2018 to July 22, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 15, 2019

On July 22, 2019, Cadence disclosed that "higher credit costs including net charge-offs of $18.6 million and loan provisions of $28.9 million" negatively impacted its second quarter 2019 financial results.

On this news, the price of Cadence shares fell $3.75, or over 19%, to close at $15.86 per share on July 22, 2019.

The complaint, filed on September 16, 2019, alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the company lacked adequate internal controls to assess credit risk; (2) that, as a result, certain of the company's loans posed an increased risk of loss; (3) that, as a result, the company was reasonably likely to incur significant losses for certain loans; (4) that the company's financial results would suffer a material adverse impact; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

ProPetro Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Class Period: March 14, 2017 to August 8, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 15, 2019

In March 2017, the company completed its initial public offering ("IPO"), in which it sold 25 million shares of common stock at $14.00 per share.

On August 8, 2019, the company issued a press release delaying its second quarter earnings conference call and quarterly report, citing an ongoing review by its audit committee. In a Form 8-K filed with the SEC on the same day, the company stated that the review concerned, among other things, expense reimbursements and certain transactions involving related parties or potential conflicts of interest. The Form 8-K also stated that approximately $370,000 had been improperly reimbursed to members of senior management since the IPO.

On this news, the company's share price fell $4.59 per share, or over 26%, to close at $12.75 per share on August 9, 2019.

By the date this class action was filed, ProPetro stock was trading as low as $11.44 per share, a nearly 18% decline from the $14 per share IPO price.

The complaint, filed on September 16, 2019, alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the company's executive officers were improperly reimbursed for certain expenses; (2) that the company had engaged in certain undisclosed transactions with related parties; (3) that the company lacked adequate disclosure controls and procedures; (4) that the company lacked effective internal control over financial reporting; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Class Period: June 6, 2019 to August 28, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: November 18, 2019

On August 28, 2019, Ollie's reported that store sales decreased 1.7% during the second quarter of 2019. Further, Ollie's disclosed that a "bottleneck issue" had existed in its supply chain "for most all of Q2" and was not corrected until "the last week of the quarter."

On this news, shares of Ollie's fell $21.41 per share, or over 27%, to close at $56.36 per share on August 29, 2019.

The complaint, filed on September 17, 2019, alleges that throughout the Class Period defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, defendants failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the company suffered a supply chain issue that impacted the initial inventory available at new stores; (2) that, as a result, the company lacked sufficient inventory to meet demand at certain store locations; (3) that, as a result, the company's comparable store sales were likely to decrease quarter-over-quarter; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

