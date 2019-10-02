All Day DevOps to Livestream 150 DevOps Experts over 24 Hours

McLean, Va., Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- All Day DevOps, the largest conference in the world dedicated to sharing DevOps best practices, released its bolstered agenda for 2019 which includes six keynotes and 145 practitioner-led sessions. The free conference, which streams live for 24 hours starting at 8:00 am GMT on Nov 6, 2019 (3:00 am ET), will bring together more than 30,000 DevOps professionals for hands-on education, peer-to-peer insights and continuous learning.

Now entering its fourth year, All Day DevOps divides sessions into five tracks -- CI/CD Continuous Everything, Cultural Transformation, DevSecOps, Cloud Native Infrastructure and Monitoring, and Site Reliability Engineering. The conference features keynotes from:

Patrick Debois, co-founder at Zender, founder of DevOpsDays, and a creator of the DevOps movement

Emily Freeman, technologist and storyteller at Microsoft

Jeremy Castle, engineering director and Kevin O'Dell, technology director at State Farm

Kate Healy, principal cybersecurity strategist at Telstra

Simon Wardley, lead practitioner at Wardley Maps

Fernando Cornago, senior director of platform engineering at Adidas

Conference organizers believe it is important to share all levels and types of education with the community. That's why this year, All Day DevOps is enabling attendees to not only customize their conference experience around the five aforementioned tracks but to organize their day around specialty topics such as DevOps Failures, Docker, Kubernetes and Containers, FinTech, OWASP Projects and many more.

To attend All Day DevOps DevOps, register at https://www.alldaydevops.com//register and start building your schedule today.

Throughout the event, attendees will also be able to interact with peers and conference speakers via the All Day DevOps Slack workspace.

All Day DevOps 2019 Details:

"In 2016, Mark Miller and I set out to create a high-value, free event that gave everyone an opportunity to connect with peers and better understand the continuously changing world of DevOps," said Derek Weeks, Co-Founder of All Day DevOps. "Traditional conferences offer a lot of value, but they also limit enterprise wide attendance with obstacles like registration fees and travel costs. It's been incredible to see the community rally around All Day DevOps."

Last year, All Day DevOps created a special distinction for organizations who put DevOps first and honored companies that had more than 20 registered attendees. In 2019, the event is taking that to the next level and challenging organizations to encourage 100 or more employees to participate. Companies like Accenture, Cognizant, Altice, IBM, Tata Consultancy, Ericsson, Altice, DXC Technology, Nokia,and HCL Technologies have surpassed that with five weeks to go before the event. State Farm has blown past all competition into a special category called Club 1000 with over 1600 participants. You can follow the leader board and see where your company stands here.

Currently, more than 100 organizations in 23 different countries will host viewing parties where thousands of attendees will gather to watch All Day DevOps together. To register your viewing party or find a party near you, visit https://www.alldaydevops.com/viewing-parties

With a lofty goal of providing free, high quality, educational content to as many DevOps practitioners as possible, All Day DevOps isn't able to do it alone. The conference partners with hundreds of DevOps community groups and like-minded sponsors such as Diamond sponsors State Farm and Sonatype, and Gold sponsors VMware and Fannie Mae. Other key partners include XebiaLabs, CloudBees, Carnegie Mellon's Software Engineering Institute, TIGERA, NowSecure, Contino, TechBeacon, DevOps.com, MediaOps, DZone, CyberWire, and ITSP Magazine. If you're interested in sponsoring All Day DevOps, opportunities are still available.

When: Nov. 6, 2019

When: 24 hours, beginning at 8:00 am GMT, 3:00 am ET, 7:00 pm AEST

Where: Online

Register: https://www.alldaydevops.com//register

Connect with All Day DevOps: via Slack or across all social channels using #AllDayDevOps

About All Day DevOps

All Day DevOps is a global community of over 75,000 DevOps practitioners and thought leaders offering free learning and information exchanges. Founded in 2016, the community hosts an annual conference, live forums, and ongoing educational experiences online. The conference also supports live events across the world to enable learning opportunities for individuals and enterprises alike.

