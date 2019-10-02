Stars Group Merger Investigation: Halper Sadeh LLP Announces Investigation Into Whether the Sale of the Stars Group Inc. is Fair to Shareholders; Investors Are Encouraged to Contact the Firm – TSG

NEW YORK, Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Halper Sadeh LLP, a global investor rights law firm, is investigating whether the sale of The Stars Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TSG) to Flutter Entertainment plc ("Flutter") for 0.2253 Flutter shares for each Stars Group share is fair to Stars Group shareholders. On behalf of Stars Group shareholders, Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits.



If you are a Stars Group shareholder and would like to discuss your legal rights and options, please visit Stars Group Merger or contact Daniel Sadeh or Zachary Halper at (212) 763-0060 or sadeh@halpersadeh.com or zhalper@halpersadeh.com .

The investigation concerns whether Stars Group and its Board of Directors violated the federal securities laws and/or their fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to: (1) obtain the best possible price for Stars Group shareholders; (2) determine whether Flutter is underpaying for Stars Group; and (3) disclose all material information necessary for Stars Group shareholders to adequately assess and value the merger consideration.

