Organic Trade Association Joins with SupplySide West & Food ingredients North America to Focus on Scaling Organic Supply Chains

PHOENIX, Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Informa Markets announced that the Organic Trade Association (OTA) will be an Association Partner for the upcoming SupplySide West and Food ingredients North America trade show October 15th-19th at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. OTA will co-host the Featured Session focused on scaling the organic food supply chain and featuring speakers from General Mills (NYSE:GIS), Clif Bar & Company, Danone, Nutrition Business Journal, and National Young Farmers Association.



"Organic Trade Association is the leading trade association for the fast growing $52 billion organic food industry and will be a valuable partner to help us encourage and support the growth of this sector," said Jon Benninger, Informa VP & Market Leader for SupplySide. "Connecting suppliers of organic ingredients with manufacturers and marketers of organic food and beverage brands is a top priority for SupplySide West and Food ingredients North America."

Sustained strong growth in consumer demand for organic food products has caused the organic ingredients market to evolve well beyond a focus on production methods in accordance with organic standards. Organically sourced ingredients are increasingly in demand from consumers seeking products they perceive to be natural, ethical and sustainable. As a results, organic ingredients are more diverse, their production methods more ethically and socially responsible, and products more sustainable.

On Friday, October 18th, OTA will lead a Featured Session on Accelerating Growth in the Organic Market to help attendees discover how to implement OTA's Organic Fraud Prevention Solutions into supply chain management, learn how to successfully launch organic products, get to know the purchasing behavior of organic food consumers, and learn about the Esca Bona movement to create a supply chain that is regenerative, nourishing and accessible to all. The panel will be held in the Food ingredients Theater and is open to all show attendees.

"At the heart of the organic promise are trust and transparency – and these must be built into every link of the supply chain," said Laura Batcha, Organic Trade Association CEO. "By focusing on building sustainable organic supply chains, SupplySide West, and its newest addition, Food ingredients North America are making an important investment in the long term health of the organic marketplace."

The SupplySide West & Food ingredients North America event features more than 1,300 exhibiting companies showcasing ingredients and technologies for foods, beverages, dietary supplements and personal care products. More than 17,000 attendees from the industry will gather for the event to meet with suppliers, discover new and innovative ingredients, and learn about the latest market trends, science and best practices.

To learn more about SupplySide West or to register to attend, visit www.supplysideshow.com .

About Organic Trade Association

The Organic Trade Association (OTA) is the membership-based business association for organic agriculture and products in North America. OTA is the leading voice for the organic trade in the United States, representing over 9,500 organic businesses across 50 states. Its members include growers, shippers, processors, certifiers, farmers' associations, distributors, importers, exporters, consultants, retailers and others. OTA's Board of Directors is democratically elected by its members. OTA's mission is to promote and protect ORGANIC with a unifying voice that serves and engages its diverse members from farm to marketplace.

About SupplySide West:

SupplySide is all about the exploration, discovery, innovation and marketing strategy around the development of finished consumer goods that drive the global business economy .The SupplySide West 2019 show will be held October 15-19 at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. Beginning in 2019, SupplySide West will be co-located with Food ingredients North America (FiNA), bringing this global event to the United States for the first time. The combined event will serve large food and beverage brands as well as the fast growing natural, organic and functional food & beverage companies that are driving significant growth in the market. The SupplySide East 2020 show will be held April 21-22 at the Meadowlands Exposition Center in Secaucus, NJ.

About Informa

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions.

