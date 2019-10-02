CLASS ACTION DEADLINES: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Reminds Investors in VRAY, MDP, and MGNX of Filing Deadlines

NEW YORK, Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP announces that class action complaints have been filed on behalf of shareholders of VRAY, MDP, and MGNX. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the court by the lead plaintiff deadlines listed below. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you take no action, you may remain an absent class member.



ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY)

CLASS PERIOD: 03/15/2019 - 08/08/2019

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: November 12, 2019

Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (i) demand for ViewRay systems had declined due in part to changes being made to Medicare reimbursement approaches first announced in November 2019 that could make purchases of new ViewRay systems less profitable for customers; (ii) the Company's reported backlog was overstated due to the inclusion of orders with insufficient surety as to permit for their inclusion in reported backlog; and (iii) as a result of the foregoing, defendant's positive statements about ViewRay's business metrics and financial prospects during the Class Period were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Meredith Corporation (NYSE:MDP)

CLASS PERIOD: 01/31/2018 - 09/05/2019

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: November 5, 2019

Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (i) the Time, Inc. acquisition was not as profitable as the Company had claimed; (ii) the Company would incur additional costs for strategic investments to improve the Time business; (iii) as a result, the Company's earnings would be materially and adversely impacted; and (iv) as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

MacroGenics, Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX)

CLASS PERIOD: 02/06/2019-06/03/2019

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE: November 12, 2019

Defendants concealed material information and/or failed to disclose that: (a) the Company had conducted the progression-free survival (PFS) and first interim overall survival (OS) analyses for the SOPHIA trial by no later than October 10, 2018; (b) the October 2018 PFS analysis showed a 0.9 month improvement in PFS; and (c) the October 2018 OS interim analysis did not produce a statistically significant result and the interim OS Kaplan-Meier curves (a non-parametric statistic used to estimate the survival function from lifetime data) crossed in several spots (thereby violating the constant hazard assumption) and separated late.

