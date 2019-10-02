National American University Holdings, Inc. Announces Changes to Board of Directors

RAPID CITY, S.D., Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National American University Holdings, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQB:NAUH), which through its wholly owned subsidiary operates National American University ("NAU" or the "University"), a regionally accredited, proprietary, institution of higher learning, today announced that the following Directors were re-elected to serve for another year by a majority of the votes cast by shareholders:



Dr. Edward Buckingham (Chairman)

Dr. Michael Hillyard

Mr. Richard Halbert.

In addition, the following individuals did not stand for re-election:

Mr. Bob Buckingham (recognized as an "honorary member")





Dr. Therese Crane

Mr. Jeff Berzina

Dr. Thomas Saban

Dr. Ronald L. Shape (remains as President and Chief Executive Officer).

Following this re-election, the Company's Board of Directors currently stands at 3 Members.

Dr. Ronald L. Shape, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated, "I am very pleased to have Dr. Buckingham, Dr. Hillyard, and Mr. Halbert re-elected to our Board of Directors. The three bring a wealth of knowledge gained from years of experience in the education market, and will continue to lead our Company. In addition, we want to thank all of our prior Directors for their contribution during their time on our Board, as their knowledge and contributions to National American University was essential throughout our development."

About National American University Holdings, Inc.

National American University Holdings, Inc., through its wholly owned subsidiary, operates National American University, a regionally accredited, proprietary, institution of higher learning offering associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in technical and professional disciplines. Accredited by the Higher Learning Commission, NAU has been providing technical and professional career education since 1941. NAU opened its first campus in Rapid City, South Dakota, and in 1998, NAU began offering online courses. Today, NAU offers degree programs online and in hybrid formats, which provide students increased flexibility to take courses at times and places convenient to their busy lifestyles.