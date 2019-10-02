PFSweb to Present at the 5th Annual B. Riley FBR Consumer & Media Conference

ALLEN, Texas, Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW), a global commerce services company, will be presenting at the 5th Annual B. Riley FBR Consumer & Media Conference, which is being held on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at the Sofitel Hotel in New York City.



PFSweb management is scheduled to present at 8:30 a.m. Eastern time, with one-on-one meetings held throughout the conference.

The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the company's website at www.pfsweb.com .

For more information about the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with PFSweb management, please contact your B. Riley representative, or PFSweb's investor relations team at PFSW@gatewayir.com .

About PFSweb, Inc.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) is a global commerce services company that manages the online customer shopping experience on behalf of major branded manufacturers and retailers. Across two business units – LiveArea for strategy consulting, creative design, digital marketing and web development services, and PFS for order fulfillment, contact center, payment processing/fraud management and order management services – they provide solutions to a broad range of Fortune 500® companies and household brand names such as Procter & Gamble, L'Oréal USA, ASICS, PANDORA, Ralph Lauren, the United States Mint and many more. PFSweb enables these brands to provide a more convenient and brand-centric online shopping experience through both traditional and online business channels. The company is headquartered in Allen, TX with additional locations around the globe. For more information, please visit www.pfsweb.com .