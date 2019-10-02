Delmar International Inc. Appoints Eric Allard as Director Sales, Ontario

MONTREAL, Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Delmar International, a leading global supply chain solutions provider, is pleased to announce the appointment of Eric Allard to the position of Director Sales, Ontario.



Mr. Allard has a distinguished career spanning over 25 years in the supply chain industry. His past roles include senior airfreight leadership positions with leading multi-national logistics organizations. More recently, he held the position as Global Head of Logistics for Husky Injection Molding Systems, managing major transportation and supply chain activities. Additionally, he is a member of several industry related Board of Directors and holds a Supply Chain Management Graduate Degree from HEC Montreal.



"Eric has a rich history of establishing new business, forging key relationships and developing innovative sales strategies, particularly in the air freight domain. He will no doubt help to improve our sales processes and help us grow our business in the province of Ontario," said Frederick Corey, Delmar Vice President of Sales.



When asked about joining Delmar, Mr. Allard stated, "I'm excited to be back in the freight forwarding industry, especially with Delmar, a truly great Canadian company and global success story. It's energizing to think of the incredible opportunity we have to continue to grow our business and global brand."



About Delmar International Inc.

Delmar International Inc. is a privately held, leading global supply chain solutions provider. With offices located at major gateways, Delmar is strategically positioned and partnered to service our clients worldwide. Delmar's core product offerings include: International Freight Forwarding (Air, Ocean, and Ground), Customs Services, Warehousing & Distribution, Technology Solutions, Supply Chain Management, and Trade Consulting Services. Delmar serves SME to Fortune 500 companies, offering solutions and strategies to optimize any supply chain. From the first to the last mile, Delmar is - Logistics Made Simple. www.delmarcargo.com



