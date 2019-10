Sharps Containers Market Is Expected to Reach USD 624.1 Million by 2026; Rising Need for Effective Waste Management Will Encourage Growth, says Fortune Business Insights

Pune, Oct. 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The increasing need for effective waste management is a key factor driving the global sharps containers, says Fortune Business Insights in a report, titled " Sharps Containers Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product Type (Multipurpose Containers, Patient Room Containers, Phlebotomy Containers), By Waste Generators (Hospitals, Other Healthcare Providers, Pharmacies, Academic & Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical Companies, and Others), By Usage (Reusable Containers, and Single Use Containers), By Waste Type (Sharps Waste, Infectious Waste, Non-infectious Waste, and Pharmaceutical Waste), By Size (1–2 Gallons, 2–4 Gallons, 4–8 Gallons and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026." The global sharps containers market was valued at USD 449.1 Million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 624.1 Million by 2026 at a CAGR of 4.2%.



Browse Complete Report Details with Table of Content and Figures: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/sharps-containers-market-101499





As per the report, the rising awareness regarding hazardous waste is expected to aid the growth of the global sharps containers market. For instance, according to World Health Organization, every year, 16 million injections are used worldwide but lack proper disposal of the same. Additionally, out of the total medical waste generated, 85% consists of general, non-hazardous waste and 15% of hazardous waste. This generated waste contains harmful microorganisms that pose a threat to the environment as well as to the healthcare professionals.

The report is focused on offering the best information, an explanatory study consisting of various aspects enabling key players the competence to remain consistent in the global sharps containers market. The report also discusses in-depth about the recent innovations and industrial development in the global sharps containers market

Rising Government Initiatives Regarding Medical Waste Management Will Enable Growth

The rising need for effective medical waste management is expected to boost the global sharps containers market revenue during the forecast period. The increasing government efforts in implementing guidelines for effective disposal of medical waste will stimulate the growth of the global sharps containers market. For instance, World Health Organization (WHO) along with other regulatory bodies in the countries worldwide, have set standard guidelines for disposal and management of biomedical waste. It has become a mandate for all the pharmaceutical companies, research institutes, hospitals, and other healthcare providers to comply with the set of guidelines given by the governing bodies.



Sample PDF https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/sharps-containers-market-101499





Partnership of PureWay with Safe Needle Disposal Will Favor Growth

PureWay, a health-focused organization specializing in medical waste management and compliance solutions, announced its partnership with Safe Needle Disposal, a non-profit devoted to educating the public about safe needle disposal programs. At-home sharps injectors will give access to a user-friendly informational resource and regulatory experts to help answer all their sharps-related questions. It will also responsibly and affordably dispose of needles with new Safe Needle Disposal. The introduction of At-home sharps injectors will support the global sharps containers growth during the forecast period.

Furthermore, the acquisition of Daniels Healthcare Group by MAUSER is expected to create new growth opportunities for the global sharps containers market. For Instance, MAUSER Group announced the acquisition of Daniels Healthcare Group. Daniels Healthcare manufactures and markets medical waste containers for hospitals, surgeries, and the clinical waste industry.



Speak to Analyst https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/sharps-containers-market-101499





Table of Contents:

Introduction

Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights

Pricing Analysis - For Key Countries Adoption/Usage Overview of Sharps Containers - For Key Countries Guidelines overview for medical and hazardous waste disposal Key Industry Developments - Mergers, Acquisitions, and Partnerships, 2018

Global Sharps Containers Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026

Key Findings / Summary Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type

5.2.1 Multipurpose Containers 5.2.2 Patient Room Containers 5.2.3 Phlebotomy Containers Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Waste Generators

5.3.1 Hospitals 5.3.2 Other Healthcare Providers 5.3.3 Pharmacies 5.3.4 Academic & Research Institutes 5.3.5 Pharmaceutical Companies 5.3.6 Others 5.4 Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Usage

5.4.1 Reusable Containers 5.4.2 Single Use Containers Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Waste Type

5.5.1 Sharps Waste 5.5.2 Infectious Waste 5.5.3 Non-infectious Waste 5.5.4 Pharmaceutical Waste Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Size

5.6.1 1-2 Gallons 5.6.2 2-4 Gallons 5.6.3 4-8 Gallons 5.6.4 Others Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region

5.7.1 North America 5.7.2 Europe 5.7.3 Asia pacific 5.7.4 Latin America



Competitive Landscape

Strategic Recommendations

Continued…





Request for Customization: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/sharps-containers-market-101499





Browse Related Reports:

ePharmacy Market Size, Share and Global Trend by Product (Over-the-Counter Products, Prescription Medicine) and Geography forecast till 2026

Nurse Call Systems Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Technology (Wired, Wireless), By Product (Basic Button Based Systems, Mobile Integrated Systems, IP Based Systems, Others), By End-user (Hospitals and Clinics, Assisted Living and Nursing Centres, Home Care Setting, Others), and Regional Forecast, 2019 – 2026

Breast Implants Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Breast Implants, Tissue Expanders), By Material (Silicone, Saline), By Procedure (Breast Augmentation, Breast Reconstruction), By End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics) and Regional Forecast, 2019 - 2026

Europe Urinary Catheters Market Size, Share & Industry Analysis, By Product (Indwelling Catheters, Intermittent Catheters, External Catheters), By Application (Urinary Incontinence, Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia, Surgery, Others), By Gender (Female, Male), By End User (Hospitals, Age Care Centers, Others) and Regional Forecast, 2019-2026



About us:

Fortune Business Insights offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Our reports contain a unique mix of tangible insights and qualitative analysis to help companies achieve sustainable growth. Our team of experienced analysts and consultants use industry-leading research tools and techniques to compile comprehensive market studies, interspersed with relevant data.

At Fortune Business Insights we aim at highlighting the most lucrative growth opportunities for our clients. We therefore offer recommendations, making it easier for them to navigate through technological and market-related changes. Our consulting services are designed to help organizations identify hidden opportunities and understand prevailing competitive challenges.