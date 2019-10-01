RavenQuest BioMed to Hold Third Quarter Conference Call

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RavenQuest BioMed Inc. (CSE:RQB, OTCQB:RVVQF) (the "Company" or "RavenQuest"), one of Canada's most innovative cannabis producers, announces it will hold a shareholder conference call on Wednesday, October 2 at 4:15pm ET / 1:15pm PT.



RavenQuest CEO, George Robinson, will provide a company update, review recently released third quarter financials, and field questions from shareholders.

Interested participants should follow the link below to register for the call:

https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_inbZG8J2QeW5Zv_Pzene4A

About RavenQuest BioMed Inc.

RavenQuest BioMed Inc. is a diversified publicly traded cannabis company with divisions focused upon cannabis production, management services & consulting and specialized research & development. RavenQuest is a licensed producer with facilities located in Markham, Ontario and Edmonton, Alberta.

RavenQuest maintains a research partnership with McGill University focused upon cultivar (strain) recognition, plant stabilization and yield maximization of the cannabis plant. The Company focuses on partnerships with Indigenous communities.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors of

RAVENQUEST BIOMED INC.

"George Robinson"

Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Mathieu McDonald, Corporate Communications

1-877-282-1586

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release, which has been prepared by management.

