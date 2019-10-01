Market Overview

TAB Bank Provides Supply Chain Management Company in Ohio with a $5 Million Revolving Credit Facility

Globe Newswire  
October 01, 2019 2:57pm   Comments
OGDEN, Utah, Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAB Bank is pleased to announce it has provided a $5 million revolving credit facility for a supply chain management company located in Ohio.  The new facility is extended through a multi-year agreement and will provide for the company's ongoing working capital needs.

The company provides mobile asset visibility and data analytics to their customers for a controlled supply chain management experience.

TAB Bank provides custom working capital solutions to commercial businesses across a wide range of industries.  These solutions can be customized to meet the needs of companies in all stages of the business life cycle and during any economic conditions.  TAB Bank does this through a variety of asset-based structures including Asset-Based Revolving Loans, Accounts Receivable Financing, Lines of Credit, and Equipment Finance.  TAB's lending options can also be combined with a full suite of business banking solutions and Treasury Management Services.

Tim Green is TAB Bank's Vice President and Business Development Officer based in St. Louis.  Tim is an industry veteran in developing relationships with transportation companies and helping them secure financing to successfully grow and manage their businesses.  He can be reached at 573-846-6652 or at tim.green@tabbank.com.

Contact Information:

Trevor Morris
Director of Marketing
801-624-5172
trevor.morris@tabbank.com
Twitter - @TABBank
Facebook – facebook.com/TABbank

Primary Logo

