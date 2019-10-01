American Gene Technologies to Present at 2019 Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa

ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Gene Technologies announced today that its Chief Science Officer C. David Pauza, Ph.D. will present at the annual Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa to be held October 2-4 in Carlsbad, California.



Organized by the Alliance for Regenerative Medicine, the Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa is a three-day conference featuring more than 80 dedicated company presentations by leading public and private companies, highlighting technical and clinical achievements over the past 12 months in the areas of cell therapy, gene therapy, gene editing, tissue engineering, and broader regenerative medicine technologies, as well as over 100 panelists and featured speakers.

During his presentation, Dr. Pauza will announce the pending submission of an IND for AGT's cell and gene therapy for HIV.

The following are specific details regarding American Gene Technologies's presentation at the conference:

Event: 2019 Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa Speaker: C. David Pauza, Ph.D., Chief Science Officer Date: October 4, 2019 Time: 10:45am PST Location: Cognate Bioservices Ballroom, Park Hyatt Aviara Resort, 7100 Aviara Resort Dr., Carlsbad, CA 92011

A live video webcast of all company presentations will be available at: http://www.meetingonthemesa.com/webcast and will also be published on the conference website shortly after the event.



Please visit www.meetingonthemesa.com for full information including registration. Complimentary attendance at this event is available for credentialed investors and members of the media only. Investors should contact Laura Parsons at lparsons@alliancerm.org and interested media should contact Lyndsey Scull at lscull@alliancerm.org.

About Chief Science Officer C. David Pauza, Ph.D.:

C. David Pauza, PhD is Chief Science Officer for American Gene Technologies and Adjunct Professor of Medicine at the University of Maryland Medical School in Baltimore. Prior to joining AGT, Dr. Pauza was Associate Director for the university's prestigious Institute of Human Virology and Co-Leader of the Greenebaum Cancer Center Program in Viral Oncology. He is an internationally recognized expert in human virology and viral diseases including HIV, arenaviruses, poxviruses and herpesviruses. He has published more than 150 scientific papers and holds 9 US patents.

About American Gene Technologies (AGT)

American Gene Technologies (AGT) is a gene and cell therapy company with a proprietary gene-delivery platform for rapid development of cell and gene therapies to cure infectious diseases, cancers, and inherited disorders. The Company's mission is to transform people's lives through genetic medicines that rid the body of disease. The Company expects to take its patented lead candidate for an HIV cure into the clinic in 2019. AGT has received seven patents for its unique immuno-oncology approach to stimulate gamma-delta (γδ) T cells to destroy a variety of solid tumors. The Company has developed a synthetic gene for treating Phenylketonuria (PKU), a debilitating inherited disease. AGT's treatment for PKU has been granted Orphan Drug Designation by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and it is expected to reach the clinic in 2020.

