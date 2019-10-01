Market Overview

Theratechnologies to Announce Financial Results for Third Quarter 2019

October 01, 2019
MONTREAL, Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Theratechnologies Inc. (TSX:TH) (Theratechnologies) announced today that it will issue its financial results for the third quarter ended August 31, 2019, on Tuesday, October 8, 2019.

A conference call will be held on October 8, 2019 at 8:30 a.m. (ET) to discuss the results. The call will be hosted by Luc Tanguay, President and Chief Executive Officer. The conference call will be open to questions from financial analysts. Media and other interested individuals are invited to participate in the call on a "listen-only" basis.

The conference call can be accessed by dialling 1-877-223-4471 (North America) or 1-647-788-4922 (International). The conference call will also be accessible via webcast at https://event.on24.com/wcc/r/2105134-1/0223A49BA13F22F8ABD6580BF497FDBC . Audio replay of the conference call will be available on the same day starting at 11:30 a.m. (ET) until October 22, 2019, by dialling 1-800-585-8367 (North America) or 1-416-621-4642 (International) and by entering the playback code 2291839.

INFORMATION:
Contact: Laetitia Scarlat
Phone: 514.336.7800


