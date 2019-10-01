Founder of emergency dispatch giant is latest IRT investor

Colorado, Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denver-based crisis response software company Incident Response Technologies, Inc. (IRT), author of the Rhodium™ Incident Management platform, has received a personal investment from Chris Maloney, founder of emergency services software giant TriTech Software Systems (TriTech). The exact amount of the investment is not being disclosed but brings IRT to more than $2.6 million in capital raised to date. Maloney will also join the IRT Board of Directors.

Prior to its sale in 2018, Maloney served as Chairman of TriTech Software Systems, which he founded in 1989 and grew to become the largest provider of emergency response software in the world. TriTech solutions were installed in 3,000 systems in 13 countries including in 80 of the top 100 municipal markets in the United States.

"Rhodium is a critical tool for agencies and the communities they serve," said Maloney. "The ability to connect many different systems while on-scene creates a level of awareness that's vital to incident management. Better, and faster information, allows for more effective management, and in the context of public safety that translates to greater protection for citizens and public safety professionals."

"In our industry, the TriTech name has been synonymous with best-in-class products and service," said Jarret Winkelman, President of Incident Response Technologies. "Achieving that level of industry leadership takes both vision and a deep understanding of client needs. We are thrilled that Chris sees the potential of Rhodium and that we can add his business and industry expertise to our Board."

The investment comes as IRT completes a third quarter with notable business milestones including:

Record year-over-year sales bookings growth of 148% in Q3

The addition of a Fortune 50 enterprise client which will utilize the platform at facilities throughout the U.S.

Deployment by agencies in Puerto Rico, Florida, and South Carolina to manage emergency response for Hurricane Dorian

IRT is a portfolio company of the Innosphere Fund. The Innosphere Fund led IRT's $1.4 million seed round in 2017.

IRT's flagship product, Rhodium™ Incident Management, is a cloud-based solution that can be accessed on computers and mobile devices and allows for real-time emergency and incident management. Rhodium is used daily for local incident management but can also be scaled to support large events with multi-agency response over broad geographic areas. Customers also utilize Rhodium's planning features to create incident action plans for events that have ranged from marathons to the Super Bowl.

Jarret Winkelman Incident Response Technologies, Inc. (IRT) 720-505-2710