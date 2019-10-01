Market Overview

Banco Santander-Chile: Announces Third Quarter 2019 Analyst and Investor Webcast / Conference Call

Globe Newswire  
October 01, 2019 12:50pm   Comments
SANTIAGO, Chile, Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- You are cordially invited to participate in Banco Santander Chile's (NYSE:BSAC) conference call-webcast on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 10.00 AM (Eastern Time) when we will discuss 3Q 2019 financial results. The Bank's Officers participating in the conference call are: Emiliano Muratore, CFO, Robert Moreno, Manager of Investor Relations and Claudio Soto, Chief Economist. A question and answer session will follow the presentation.

The Earnings report will be published on October 30, 2019 before the market opens. The quiet period begins on October 15.

To participate, the webcast presentation can be viewed at: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/go6nri6c

Or please dial: (866) 438-8451 or (409) 220-9840

Participant Passcode: 2096739

Please dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the starting time of the conference.

If you have any questions, please call Robert Moreno at Banco Santander Chile at 562 2320 8284, Rowena Lambert at 562 2320 3114 or Fernanda Vasquez at 562 2320 2746.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Robert Moreno

Investor Relations

Banco Santander Chile
 
Bandera 140, Floor 20
 
Santiago, Chile

Tel: (562) 2320-8284

Email: irelations@santander.cl

Website: www.santander.cl

