OpenSlate Hires Tony Yi to Lead Corporate Strategy and Partnerships

NEW YORK, Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpenSlate, the leading independent provider of video content ratings across the world's largest digital platforms, announces that Tony Yi has joined the company as Senior Vice President, Corporate Strategy & Partnerships. Yi will be based at the company's New York City headquarters, charged with driving global corporate strategy, key partnerships and integrations to fuel continued growth.



This announcement follows recent news of Nielsen making a minority stake investment in OpenSlate, a partnership representing the company's rising focus on large-scale data partnerships to serve global video advertisers.

As an enterprise software executive with a background in management consulting, Yi brings 20 years of experience leading companies, from early to late round venture-backed startups to global media conglomerates. He has been focused on data, digital and traditional media for the past decade, overseeing teams in those areas with eventual exits to strategics such as IBM, Oracle, Magnetic and others. Most recently, Tony was General Manager of Strategic Enterprise Business Development at Videology (acquired by Singapore Telecom/Amobee).

"As we continue to build our global footprint and offering, large-scale partnerships and integrations clearly play a major part in building scale," said OpenSlate CEO Mike Henry. "We are delighted to have someone with Tony's track record and accomplishments driving these efforts forward for the company."

"I am thrilled to have joined the best-in-class team at OpenSlate," said Yi. "My goal is to craft an approach to corporate strategy and partnerships that will drive growth for the company, business results for our clients and goodwill in the marketplace."

OpenSlate is the premier source of independent analytics and ratings for digital content. The company's technology provides insight into the nature and quality of content on the world's largest digital video platforms. OpenSlate is the only company that can comprehensively measure brand safety, suitability and context for advertisers, and identify the most effective content for their campaigns. OpenSlate is used by every major advertising holding company, as well as the world's largest advertisers. Learn more at www.openslate.com.

