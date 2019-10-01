CentralSquare Participates in Team-Building Program Designed to Give Back to Boys & Girls Club of Austin

Lake Mary, Fla., Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A group from CentralSquare recently took part in a corporate social responsibility experience to help enhance STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) education by preparing 70 simple-circuit kits for donation to the Boys & Girls Club of Austin, Texas. CentralSquare participants prepared the kits along with personal, handwritten notes encouraging boys and girls to discover and nurture a passion for STEM education. The event, which took place on September 4, 2019, centered around an engineering-inspired team-building activity facilitated by Impact 4 Good.

"Partnering with Impact 4 Good during our leadership development event is just one way for us to make a difference in the communities we serve," said CentralSquare CEO Simon Angove. "As a technology company committed to transforming public service, we're thankful that our efforts will help local STEM programs to develop and nurture future technology leaders."

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Austin Area is the city's leading youth development agency, serving more than 7,100 registered members ages six to 18 each year through 28 Clubs and four outreach programs in Austin, Bastrop and Elgin. Each day, Club kids participate in life-enhancing programs designed to enrich them academically, socially and mentally. Their track record is proven: Club kids have better school attendance and achieve higher grades than their non-member peers – graduating high school at a higher rate than non-members as well as their peers in Austin Independent School District and across the state of Texas. Their Clubs are more than a safe haven – they are places where kids and teens are nurtured, inspired and celebrated every day to build great futures.

Joe Thompson, director of Stem Education at the Boys & Girls Club of Austin, was at the event and expressed his gratitude for the donation of simple-circuit kits. After the event, he added, "Your gift directly impacts the important work of outfitting our Clubs, staff and the youth we serve with supplies, tools and hands-on help needed to thrive."

About CentralSquare

Formed by the merger of Superion, TriTech along with Zuercher, and the public sector and healthcare business of Aptean, CentralSquare is an industry leader in public safety and public administration software, serving over 7,650 organizations from the largest metropolitan city to counties and towns of every size across North America. Its technology platform provides solutions for public safety, including 911, computer-aided dispatch, records management, mobile, citations, evidence management, and corrections. For public administration agencies, CentralSquare provides software for finance, human capital management, payroll, utility billing, citizen engagement, asset management, regulatory compliance, and community development. For hospitals and clinicians, it provides patient information, compliance, and analytics software. CentralSquare's broad, unified and agile software suite serves 3 in 4 citizens across North America. More information is available at CentralSquare.com

Carol Matthieu CentralSquare Technologies 800-727-8088 media@centralsquare.com