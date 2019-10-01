ThinPrint Launches ezeep for Windows Virtual Desktop

BERLIN and DENVER, Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThinPrint, the enterprise print management expert, today announced the availability of ezeep for Windows Virtual Desktop (WVD), its Azure-based cloud printing platform developed specifically for WVD users. ThinPrint, Microsoft's exclusive launch partner for WVD printing, has launched its ezeep for Windows Virtual Desktop on the Azure Marketplace in line with the general availability of WVD.



With Windows Virtual Desktop, Microsoft's Windows 10 is available as a multi-user version on Azure. As it runs exclusively in the cloud, all printers, including network printers, become remote printers. Developed as a result of ThinPrint's successful partnership with Microsoft, ezeep provides the necessary connection between the on-premises printing infrastructure in the enterprise and the cloud as the industry's only print solution for Windows 10 multi-session desktops hosted on Azure, it enables secure, fast and simple connectivity to existing print environments to deliver seamless printing from any device.

"We're incredibly proud to be the chosen printing solution for Microsoft's ground-breaking cloud service," said Christoph Hammer, senior vice president for cloud services at ThinPrint. "More than 20 years of on-premises printing expertise and our experience in developing cloud solutions has been pooled together for the development of ezeep. The result is the very best enterprise printing solution for Windows Virtual Desktop users."

With ezeep for WVD, the ezeep Print App is installed on the Windows Virtual Desktop instances. In order to make the locally connected printers available, the ezeep Connector is installed on users' computers, on print servers or on the ezeep Hub, a plug-and-play print appliance. Within the easy-to-use administration console, the available printers are set up and assigned to groups. ezeep is fully integrated into the Azure directory, so no overlapping user administration is necessary. If a user logs in with their Azure access credentials, they can immediately use all printers assigned to them.

ThinPrint's ezeep includes inherent compression and streaming technology that enables documents to be printed just as quickly as they would if using local printers. In addition, ezeep places significant importance on security – files sent to the ezeep server are transmitted via an encrypted connection and deleted from the server immediately after printing. The transfer of print data from the server to the client is also encrypted. At the same time, no ezeep employee can access or view the files printed via the ezeep cloud, and all files are securely sent via https. The ezeep solution supports all printers, regardless of manufacturer or model and is fully scalable, making it ideal for organizations ranging from SMBs to the largest enterprises.

ThinPrint's ezeep for Windows Virtual Desktop is now available in the Azure Marketplace. For more information, visit https://azuremarketplace.microsoft.com/de-DE/marketplace/apps/thinprintinc.ezeepforazurerelease?tab=overview

ThinPrint presents ezeep at Microsoft Ignite in Orlando, Florida from November 4 to 8.

About ThinPrint

Networks are becoming more complex and heterogeneous and end devices more differentiated – whether remote and virtual desktops, PCs, Macs, iOS or Android devices, Chromebooks, thin or zero clients, branch offices, home workstations, whether cloud or on-premises. What remains is the need and wish to print from all these workstations. ThinPrint, an expert in enterprise printing solutions for 20 years, always has the right technology on hand for secure, high-performance printing that seamlessly combines with a perfect user experience. ThinPrint's solutions support all printing innovations, thereby helping to complete and implement advanced technology that ranges from innovative end devices to endpoint printers.

The core focus of the solutions is always simple print infrastructure administration, network performance optimization and user satisfaction. 30,000 corporate customers across all industries and regions as well as more than 100 desktop as a service, and software as a service providers rely on printing solutions from ThinPrint. To complement its cloud portfolio, ThinPrint acquired ezeep and its native cloud technology in 2015. ezeep has now grown to become the leading printing solution for coworking and shared spaces.

ThinPrint's solutions are developed and tested at the company's headquarters in Berlin, Germany. In addition, offices in the USA, UK, Australia, Japan and China as well as more than 350 channel partners around the globe provide local presence and support for customers. Thanks to numerous OEM partnerships, client components of ThinPrint technology are integrated in a large number of terminals, print boxes and thin clients from leading hardware manufacturers. The company's strategic partnerships with Brother, Citrix Systems, Fujitsu, Fuji Xerox, Hewlett-Packard, IGEL, Konica Minolta, Kyocera Mita, Lexmark, Microsoft, OKI, Parallels, Stratodesk, T-Systems, VMware, Wyse Technology, Xerox and 10Zig are especially significant. Our promise is that with ThinPrint, the printing solution for innovative companies, you can fully master all printing challenges. Now. And in the future.

