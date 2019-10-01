Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Continues Its Investigation on Behalf of ADTRAN, Inc. Investors

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP ("GPM") continues its investigation on behalf of ADTRAN, Inc.("ADTRAN" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: ADTN ) investors concerning the Company and its officers' possible violations of federal securities laws.



If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley Portnoy, Esquire, at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, or by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com

On July 17, 2019, the Company announced "preliminary" earnings for second quarter 2019 due to its ongoing assessment of the reasonableness of its current and previously reported excess and obsolete inventory reserves ("E&O reserves").

On this news, the Company's share price fell $3.69 per share, over 23%, to close at $12.13 per share on July 18, 2019, thereby injuring investors.

Then, on August 12, 2019, the Company disclosed that it would be unable to timely file its quarterly financial report with the SEC. Moreover, the Company disclosed that certain material weaknesses in its internal control resulted in a misstatement of previously reported E&O reserves.

If you purchased ADTRAN securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Lesley F. Portnoy, Esquire, of GPM, 1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100, Los Angeles, California 90067 at 310-201-9150, Toll-Free at 888-773-9224, by email to shareholders@glancylaw.com

