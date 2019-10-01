Market Overview

Caladrius Biosciences to Participate at the Upcoming October Conferences

Globe Newswire  
October 01, 2019 8:30am   Comments
BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caladrius Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS) ("Caladrius" or the "Company"), a late-stage therapeutics development biopharmaceutical company pioneering advancements of cell therapies in select cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases, announced today that David J. Mazzo, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in the following conferences in October:

2019 Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa

Date: Wednesday, October 2, 2019
Venue: Park Hyatt Aviara Resort in Carlsbad, CA

Dawson James Securities 5th Annual Small Cap Growth Conference

Date: Tuesday, October 29, 2019
Venue: Wyndham Grand Jupiter at Harbourside Place in Jupiter, FL

About Caladrius Biosciences
Caladrius is a late-stage therapeutics development biopharmaceutical company pioneering advancements of cell therapies for select cardiovascular and autoimmune diseases. Our leadership team collectively has decades of biopharmaceutical development experience and world-recognized scientific achievement in the fields of cardiovascular and autoimmune disease, among other areas. Our current product candidates include three developmental treatments for cardiovascular diseases based on our CD34+ cell therapy platform: CLBS12, recipient of a SAKIGAKE designation in Japan and advanced therapy medicinal product classification (ATMP) in Europe, eligible for early conditional approval for the treatment of critical limb ischemia in Japan based on an ongoing clinical trial; CLBS16, subject of the proof-of-concept ESCaPE-CMD clinical trial in the U.S.A. for the treatment of coronary microvascular dysfunction; and CLBS14, recipient of a RMAT designation in the U.S.A. and for which we are in preparation to commence a Phase 3 clinical trial in no option refractory disabling angina. For more information on the company, please visit www.caladrius.com.

Contact:

Investors:
Caladrius Biosciences, Inc.
John Menditto
Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications
Phone:  +1-908-842-0084
Email: jmenditto@caladrius.com

