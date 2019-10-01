Market Overview

Align Technology to Announce Third Quarter 2019 Results on October 23, 2019

Globe Newswire  
October 01, 2019
SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) announced today that the Company will report third quarter 2019 financial results on Wednesday, October 23, 2019, after the close of market.  Financial results will be released at 4:00 p.m. ET (1:00 p.m. PT) and will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at http://investor.aligntech.com.

Following the press release, the Company will host a conference call to discuss its financial results.  The conference call will begin at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT) and will also be available as an audio webcast live via the Internet.  To access the webcast, please visit http://investor.aligntech.com.  To access the conference call, please dial 201-689-8261 approximately fifteen minutes prior to the start of the call.

An archived audio webcast will be available beginning approximately one hour after the call's conclusion and will remain available for approximately 12 months. Additionally, a telephonic replay of the call can be accessed by dialing 877-660-6853 with conference number 13694915 followed by #. The replay must be accessed from international locations by dialing 201-612-7415 and using the same account and conference numbers referenced above. The telephonic replay will be available through 5:30 p.m. ET on November 6, 2019.

About Align Technology, Inc.
Align Technology designs and manufactures the Invisalign® system, the most advanced clear aligner system in the world, and iTero® intraoral scanners and services. Align's products help dental professionals achieve the clinical results they expect and deliver effective, cutting-edge dental options to their patients. Visit www.aligntech.com for more information.

For additional information about the Invisalign system or to find an Invisalign doctor in your area, please visit www.invisalign.com.

For additional information about iTero digital scanning system, please visit www.itero.com.

Align Technology
Shirley Stacy
(408) 470-1150
sstacy@aligntech.com

Ethos Communication
Shannon Mangum Henderson
(678) 261-7803
align@ethoscommunication.com

