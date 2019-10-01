Calix Invites Electric Cooperatives to Light Up Vegas with Dedicated Summit at ConneXions 2019

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) today announced a new summit at ConneXions dedicated to electric cooperatives which are evaluating or delivering broadband services for the first time. This thought-provoking Electric Cooperative Summit at ConneXions will take place from 9 am to 2:30 pm Pacific Time on Sunday Oct. 27 at the Wynn in Las Vegas. Calix currently enables over 80 percent of the electric cooperatives which are delivering gigabit broadband with fiber solutions to help bridge the digital divide in rural America. In addition, leaders from the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association (NRECA) will headline the compelling line-up of speakers and panelists.



The new summit includes a full set of breakout sessions tailored to electric cooperatives. Headlining the event will be panel sessions moderated by NRECA executives Paul Breakman , senior director of business and technology strategies, and Brian O'Hara , senior director of regulatory issues. As an electric cooperative attending this event, there is something for everyone. In the summit, attendees will learn about:

Why electric cooperatives are perfectly positioned to solve the digital divide

How to access $20 billion in FCC RDOF funding as well as other funding vehicles

How your peers have overcome the "myths" of barriers to deployment to achieve success

How this new fiber network will yield big benefits for Smart Grid applications on your electric grid

How to compete and win strategies in this new service provider business, including how to drive more revenue, maximize take rates, and increase member satisfaction

"Electric cooperatives fill a crucial role in addressing the digital divide by bringing needed services to the country's most rural communities," said Matt Collins, chief marketing officer for Calix. "Entering a competitive business can be a challenge for non-traditional service providers, so the opportunity to share information with peers and tap into industry experts is invaluable. Designed in the spirit of cooperation, this summit will provide a collaborative environment to foster this critical exchange of ideas. Attendees will leave with the knowledge and insights they need to outmaneuver competitors and establish themselves as leaders in their respective markets."

Registration is now open for Calix ConneXions 2019 , the industry's premier Innovation and Learning Conference, taking place October 26-29, 2019 at the Wynn in Las Vegas. When registering , select the option for Electric Cooperative Summit at ConneXions.

About Calix

Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) – Innovative communications service providers rely on Calix platforms to help them master and monetize the complex infrastructure between their subscribers and the cloud. Calix is the leading global provider of the cloud and software platforms, systems, and services required to deliver the unified access network and smart premises of tomorrow. Our platforms and services help our customers build next generation networks by embracing a DevOps operating model, optimize the subscriber experience by leveraging big data analytics and turn the complexity of the smart home and business into new revenue streams.

This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are based upon management's current expectations and are inherently uncertain. Forward-looking statements are based upon information available to us as of the date of this release, and we assume no obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking statement to reflect any event or circumstance after the date of this release, except as required by law. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from current expectations based on risks and uncertainties affecting Calix's business. The reader is cautioned not to rely on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Additional information on potential factors that could affect Calix's results and other risks and uncertainties are detailed in its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC and available at www.sec.gov.