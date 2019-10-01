eSolutions Names James Evans Chief Financial Officer

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Oct. 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eSolutions, a leading provider of revenue cycle and workflow management technology for the healthcare industry, announced today that James Evans has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer. In this role, he will be responsible for overseeing eSolutions' overall financial management and strategic long-term planning.



"I'm excited to join the team at eSolutions and to help build on the company's unprecedented success and respected position in the marketplace," Evans said. "I'm looking forward to contributing to the company's continued success by driving fiscal innovation and engaging in decision support across all functions of the company's business."

Evans brings strategic experience to eSolutions from MatrixCare, where he recently served as executive vice president and CFO. He earned an MBA from the University of Minnesota's Carlson School of Business and holds a bachelor of arts in accounting from the University of Northern Iowa.

"James' approach to finance as an enabler of operational metrics and business operations, as well as his strong HIT knowledge, make him a great fit to allow us to build upon our strong growth," said Gerry McCarthy, eSolutions Chief Executive Officer. "eSolutions is experiencing unprecedented market growth. James' strong drive for innovation and excellence, combined with eSolutions' successful formula for delivering transformative products clients trust, make him the ideal person to drive our finances and next phase of growth."

About eSolutions

eSolutions is a healthcare technology company working to strengthen providers' revenue health so they can focus on what really matters – their patients. Our powerful, easy-to-use revenue cycle and workflow management tools, paired with our actionable data analysis and insights, improve efficiency, minimize denials and reduce time to revenue for our clients. Our essential solutions – focused on eligibility, claims, data & analytics, audits & denials, and quality & compliance – save providers time and money in an increasingly complex industry. For more than 20 years, providers of all types, including the nation's largest post-acute care organizations and health systems, have trusted us to deliver innovative, dynamic solutions and second-to-none client care. We are driven by a passion to provide solutions to our clients' tough challenges and to care for our clients the way they care for their patients. For more information, visit www.esolutionsinc.com.

