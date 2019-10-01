ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value 23-Sep-19 13,253 224.01 2,968,766.10 24-Sep-19 13,124 226.20 2,968,626.49 25-Sep-19 13,445 220.81 2,968,738.01 26-Sep-19 13,067 227.19 2,968,707.41 27-Sep-19 13,176 225.32 2,968,755.71

ASML's current share buyback program was announced on 17 January 2018, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/investors/share-buyback/en/s25436

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).