ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

Globe Newswire  
October 01, 2019 2:24am   Comments
ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value
23-Sep-19 13,253 224.01 2,968,766.10
24-Sep-19 13,124 226.20 2,968,626.49
25-Sep-19 13,445 220.81 2,968,738.01
26-Sep-19 13,067 227.19 2,968,707.41
27-Sep-19 13,176 225.32 2,968,755.71

ASML's current share buyback program was announced on 17 January 2018, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/investors/share-buyback/en/s25436

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

Media Relations Contacts Investor Relations Contacts
Monique Mols, phone +31 6 528 444 18 Skip Miller, phone +1 480 235 0934
  Marcel Kemp, phone +31 40 268 6494

