Kersey Kickbox Workout Goes High Tech

Kersey Kickbox Fitness Club becomes the first and largest SMART Kickboxing gym in Canada, with an exclusive partnership with Impact Wrap. This technology platform will level up the members workout with data proven results.

Windsor, Ontario, Canada, September 30, 2019 --(PR.com)-- For the first time in Canada, Kersey Kickbox Fitness Club, will be the largest SMART kickboxing gym. Equipped with Impact Wrap, a fully interactive, state-of-the-art platform designed to motivate members by “gamifying” heavy bag striking during kickboxing. Only at Kersey Kickbox Fitness Club can members earn scores based upon the number of strikes and the degree of impact made on all 35 100lb. heavy bags. This system provides quantified, real-time data to members and coaches about the effort/performance made during a class. Displaying this data on monitors throughout the class inspires both competition and camaraderie. Members may also review their performance of previous workouts to see their progression and track their efforts via the Impact Wrap app.

How It Works

The Impact Wrap works by tracking the force of every strike made on an Impact Wrapped bag. You get a point value based on how hard you hit. For example, if you hit lightly, you may get 31 points and then you hit harder and you get 67 points. The points keep adding up over your workout and are shown on the leaderboard. After your workout, you can see all your results with details like strike count, average force, frequency, and more in the app. It is a great way for members to know how they are progressing.

Better Results with Technology

By incorporating state-of-the-art technology with world-class instruction, Kersey Kickbox Fitness Club is in the business of changing lives by training smarter, not just harder. “We (Kersey Kickbox Coaches) love the metrics that the Impact Wraps provide us and our members. By being able to track and discuss our member’s workouts with them, we are able to help them understand their metabolic rate, strength, and conditioning. In short, our clients only benefit from more data,” said Brandon & Krista Kersey, owner, operators at Kersey Kickbox Fitness Club.

Background

Founded in 2008, by Brandon & Krista Kersey, Kersey Kickbox Fitness Club set out to transform the kickboxing fitness industry by employing modern techniques and technologies along with tried and true martial arts and boxing foundations. Brandon & Krista Kersey have over 30 years of Martial Arts experience. Krista was named to the 1992 Canadian Olympic Tae Kwon Do team. Brandon & Krista represented Team Canada three years in a row at the World Championships, both bringing home gold medals. Krista was recently inducted into the Windsor Essex Sports Hall of Fame.

