KC MUFON to Hold the Kansas City Alien Ball October 18, 2019

The first annual Kansas City Alien Ball will be held October 18, 2019 at the Ararat Shrine Temple, 5100 Ararat Drive, Kansas City, Missouri. This is a fundraiser for Kansas City MUFON, a chapter of the Missouri Mutual UFO Network, a non-profit association dedicated to the scientific study of UFOs.

Kansas City, MO, September 30, 2019 --(PR.com)-- The Kansas City Alien Ball is open to the public and welcomes persons age 21 and over. BJ the DJ will be the entertainment for the evening, and prizes will be awarded for best group costumes, best couple/pair costumes, and best individual costume. Photo-ops will be available, so people are encouraged to bring a camera or cell phone. Snacks will be served and a full cash bar will be open during the event.

The ball is a fundraiser for Kansas City MUFON, who scientifically studies UFO sightings and landings in the greater Kansas City area. The organization meets on the second Monday of the month at the Ararat Shrine Temple, 5100 Ararat Drive, Kansas City, Missouri at 6:30 pm. Meetings are open to the public. The meeting fee is $5.00 per person. KC MUFON will use funds obtained from the event to purchase needed equipment for investigations.

OZUFO hosts UFO and Paranormal events in order to bring awareness to the public.

For more information, contact Margie Kay event coordinator at, 816-833-1602 or margiekay06@yahoo.com. The event website is www.missourimufon.org. Tickets are available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/kansas-city-alien-ball-tickets-63089992867.

