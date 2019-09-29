Valor Global Wins Silver Stevie® Award in 2019 International Business Awards®

Winners to be Celebrated at Gala Event on 19 October in Vienna, Austria.

Phoenix, AZ, September 29, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Valor Global was named the winner of a Silver Stevie® Award in the Company of the Year - Business or Professional Services - category in The 16th Annual International Business Awards®.

The International Business Awards are the world’s premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small - are eligible to submit nominations. The 2019 IBAs received entries from organizations in 74 nations and territories.

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word for “crowned,” the awards will be presented to winners at a gala awards banquet at the ANDAZ Hotel am Belvedere, Vienna, Austria on 19 October.

A record total of more than 4,000 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Company of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Startup of the Year, Corporate Social Responsibility Program of the Year, and Executive of the Year, among others. Valor Global won silver in the Company of the Year category for Business or Professional Services.

“Valor Global has not only identified the need for improvement in such a popular function for major companies such as call centers, but also been able to deliver on it in.” – Stevie Award Judges

Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 250 executives worldwide who participated in the judging process from May through early August.

“The IBA judges from across the world were highly impressed with the nominations they reviewed this year. With the level of achievement documented in the nominations from 74 nations, the Stevie Awards are proud to honor organizations that demonstrate a high level of achievement in a variety of industries,” said Michael Gallagher, president and founder of the Stevie Awards. “We received more nominations than ever and look forward to honoring the Stevie winners at our gala in Vienna, Austria this October.”

Details about The International Business Awards and the lists of Stevie Award winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/IBA.

About Valor Global

Valor Global is a leader in providing Call Center solutions to customers around the world. Headquartered in Arizona and offices in the Philippines and Costa Rica with 2,000+ global employees, Valor is the industry leader in Net Promoter Score (NPS), Customer Satisfaction (CSAT) and employee retention in Customer Care, Account Management, First party collections, and technical support. Valor delivers extraordinary cost effective, robust 24/7 onshore and offshore support models. Valor provides extraordinary experiences to enable its customers to align people, process and technology resulting in happy and timely outcomes. Valor infuses culture, innovation leveraging best in class technology, operational excellence using LEAN and Agile framework. Valor systems and data centers are hosted within SSAE 16 compliant data centers with operational processes designed to ensure security and compliance with ITIL and other industry security standards.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.

