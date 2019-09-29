Award-Winning Family Owned Restaurant Big Fin Seafood Kitchen Celebrates 10 Years – and Renews Lease for High Profile Sand Lake Location for Another 10 Years

Big Fin Seafood Kitchen Renews Lease for another 10 Years at Dellagio - The Heart of Sand Lake - located in the Dr. Phillips area of Orlando just minutes from Central Florida's world-class theme parks and the Orange County Convention Center.

Orlando, FL, September 29, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Since opening in 2009 Big Fin™ Seafood Kitchen has occupied 11,000 square feet on Sand Lake’s famed Restaurant Row in the iconic Dellagio Town Center. Winner of many prestigious foodie awards, Big Fin™ offers event planning for corporate and social events and boasts a unique loyalty program - offering Loyalty Card Members 20% off all dining and alcohol purchases.

“Big Fin Seafood Kitchen is part of the heartbeat of Dellagio, one of the iconic brands that has been around since day one and the cuisine is among the best on restaurant row.” - Joe LeBas, President, Managing Director and Founder, Concorde Group Holdings, LLC

Executive Chef, James Slattery has resided over Big Fin’s kitchen since it’s opening. Prior to working at Big Fin™ he was Executive Chef at Circa on Park Avenue in Winter Park. Chef Slattery’s career in the culinary world began in the late 1990’s at Emeril’s restaurant at Universal’s City Walk. “It’s always been about the experience offering guests a scrumptious variety of seasonal menu items and using fresh ingredients in surprising ways.” - James Slattery, Executive Chef, Big Fin™ Seafood Kitchen

The Big Fin™ menu features a delectable mix of Cajun and Latin inspired signature dishes and boasts one of Restaurant Row’s most impressive raw bar experiences. Big Fin™ Seafood Kitchen is located at 8046 Via Dellagio Way and is open from 5:00pm to 9:30pm – five days a week and until 10pm on Friday and Saturday. For private dining and reservations visit www.bigfinseafood.com.

Dellagio – The Heart of Sand Lake - located in the Dr. Phillips area of Orlando just minutes from Central Florida’s world-class theme parks and the Orange County Convention Center. Dellagio is home to some of Orlando’s favorite award-winning restaurants, a full line up of wellness and beauty destinations and a host of professional service brands. In total 27 brands make up the Dellagio family. For more information about Dellagio visit www.dellagiooralndo.com

