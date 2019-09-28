Sound Payments to Introduce Sound Vault and Sound POS to the Petroleum Industry at the NACS Show Oct. 2-4

EMV Easy Pump is a Proven Solution that is Penetrating the Market.

Jacksonville, FL, September 28, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Sound Payments Petro Solutions, the software and hardware provider of EMV Easy Pump™, will introduce additional solutions for C-stores and the petroleum industry with the Sound Vault™ and Sound POS™.

Sound Vault is a cash deposit machine that provides a safer, more efficient process for collecting, counting, storing and depositing cash. It allows C-Store retailers to accurately and safely manage large cash deposits that can be monitored from any PC, Tablet or Mobile device via the Cloud Portal and can be immediately deposited into a bank account.

“The synergies that our company creates as a result of our diversified approach allows us to present innovative technology solutions across multiple channels,” said Andrew Russell, president of Sound Payments. “Sound Vault is a perfect example of this synergy and we are excited to offer it to the petroleum industry.”

Sound Payments released Sound POS earlier this year and will introduce this product to C-stores, which provides a cost-effective, all-in-one POS that gives greater flexibility and more tools for stores to run their business. Sound POS runs on a variety of devices. Sound POS Lite can operate as a stand-alone or companion solution.

“With our EMV pump solution proven and installed at stations, Sound POS was a natural next addition to our Petro product line,” said Bill Pittman, senior vice president of the Petro Channel. “Stores can operate their business more efficiently by managing inventory, pricing, payroll, sales by device, and consumer shopping trends from a PC, tablet or mobile device via the Cloud Portal.”

EMV Easy Pump™ is a retrofit payment solution that enables EMV at the pump and supports QR code scanning, PIN-on-glass, MSR, EMV chip and PIN, NFC for Apple Pay and Google Pay, bluetooth and Wi-Fi, and includes a built-in security camera. The device is simple to install with only one cord for power.

With the petroleum industry mandating the move to EMV by October 2020, EMV Easy Pump™ allows stations to cost-effectively enable EMV at the pump without full construction and meet industry requirements while eliminating the need to close their stations for several weeks. The direct to processor transaction connection allows for easier payment processing options and the platform is flexible so it can easily support other innovation.

Sound Payments is opening an office in the greater St. Petersburg area to accommodate and facilitate the growth of its Petro Channel. The company has hired 7 new employees in the area and expects a total of 12 full-time employees in the first year.

Sound Payments Petro Solutions will feature its line of products and solutions at NACS on Oct. 2-4 at booth #648.

About Sound Payments

Sound Payments is a multi-channel, diversified technology company, headquartered in Jacksonville, FL, that creates simplified, innovative solutions in the payments, petroleum and financial services industries. Petro Solutions provides technology solutions for the petroleum industry, including EMV Easy Pump™, which enables stations to cost-effectively install a retrofit solution at the pump that solves EMV. For more information, visit www.SoundPayments.com.

