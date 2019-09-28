nVision Wins Phoenix Business Journal Small Business Award

Phoenix, AZ, September 28, 2019 --(PR.com)-- nVision, an IT Firm specializing in Managed IT Services and solutions, has been named Phoenix Business Journal Small Business Award winner. The WBENC-certified and minority-owned business has been recognized for the outstanding contributions made to the local community, as well as historical achievements, contributions to the tech industry, and potential to shape the Phoenix business community.

“To make a positive impact on our community while serving our clients is a true honor.” – Simer Mayo, CEO at nVision.

Simer Mayo became Chief Executive Operator of nVision in early 2018. As CEO, Simer has more than doubled the company’s clientele and revenue stream. A true groundbreaker, Simer finds joy in growing the company and his team. His dedication to his employees and community is practiced through conscious capitalism and the Dream Manager, a paid position to assist employees in making their dreams come true.

nVision operates a Care for Communities program, engaging employees and partners in monthly volunteer opportunities in the valley, as well as regular sponsorship and donations to local philanthropic organizations.

“When our community and people thrive, so do we.” – Vicki Mayo, nVision Owner & CLO.

About nVision:

nVision is a leading IT firm, delivering a full spectrum of technology solutions and expertise since 1998. We deliver first-class customer service and business outcomes for our customers through our portfolio of Managed Services, Cloud, Security, and Professional Services, as well as providing hardware and software solutions with best in-class technology. With a commitment to excellence, nVision partners with our customers to deliver outcomes that streamline businesses and align with their goals - allowing our customers to focus less on the minutiae and more on their mission and vision. We position ourselves with industry best practices to collaboratively grow with our customers as an end-to-end technology solutions company. As a woman owned certified business (WBE), we have a devotion to our community donating over $100K in volunteerism, time and monies to local philanthropies in 2018. To learn more about our services visit www.nvisionnet.com.

