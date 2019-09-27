idyn Announces a Brand New Magento Based E-Commerce Suite for Microsoft Dynamics

Toronto, Canada, September 27, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Dutch/American ISV idyn enters a new era with their complete SaaS e-commerce solution for Microsoft Dynamics Business Central. This new app within the Microsoft Dynamics AppSource platform, will be available from October/November ’19. At the same time there will be a new major release of the existing NAV based solution. All of idyn products in North America are being sold, supported and trained by the Qixas Group sales and support force in collaboration with idyn’s core team in the Netherlands.

idyn has been developing NAVcommerce, a Magento based e-commerce add-on which is completely integrated into Microsoft Dynamics NAV. It provides NAV users with full control over their Magento B2C and B2B sites, all real-time, all directly from within NAV. Since Microsoft’s release of its all new SaaS ERP platform, Microsoft Dynamics Business Central (BC), the idyn team has diversified the approach to development in order to work on both the NAV and the BC solution simultaneously. The BC app is soon to be released on the Microsoft AppSource platform and will allow app customers to fire up a complete ERP + e-commerce system all within the same Microsoft cloud environment. Regardless of location, just select a suitable Magento agency, connect to the website and start selling online.

Prior to the general release idyn has initiated a pilot program for customers who want to start using the software can sign up to. Any BC online or on-premise customer that wants to join this program or attend a live demo can send their request to sales@idyn-na.com or pilots@idyn.io.

The initial BC online/SaaS version will be targeted at customers who want to run B2C Magento stores but the next release, which enables full support for B2B stores, is already planned and is well on its way. So for those who are looking at running a B2B store can start directly with the initial release. The B2B features will automatically be added a month later. After this B2B update, the BC and NAV versions will be on par and will continue to evolve with equal functionality.

New features in the new major release for Dynamics NAV (NAVcommerce 7.0) include an all new Generic Data Framework module which can be used to publish and use any custom data table or report within the Magento e-commerce store. Think of publishing lots of data for advanced ordering, ingredients and best before dates for food companies, vehicle and machine parts data for easy reordering, and so on. Additionally, idyn has extended the multi-carrier integration though a series of updates on their ShipIT module. With this, customers can extend their checkout process with many new shipping capabilities and the use of pickup points. And at the same time the entire booking and label printing process is fully automated. This module now supports over 400 carriers.

The NAV based solution will be actively maintained for many more years. Many new features will be added and idyn will keep on improving it to support their existing customer base. “NAV will still be around for many years, so we are going to actively support existing and new NAV customers for many more years to come,” says development manager Erik van Rijn.

A few years ago, idyn switched from their own in-house front-end system to Magento, the world’s number 1 e-commerce system. “In the past more than half of our development capacity was dedicated to developing a system that looked a bit like Magento, we can now fully focus on NAV/BC development and customers can work on their web stores with their local Magento agencies. I think this is still one of the best architectural decisions we have made,” says Tys van den Heuvel, program manager at idyn.

“With Magento as our front-end platform, only just this year we were able to give our customers PWA support, Elastic Search support, 2 factor authentication and many more exciting features, without us having to develop one additional line of code.” To learn more about NAVcommerce or the upcoming Microsoft Business Central version, visit https://idyn-na.com/navcommerce/.

