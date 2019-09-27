Dentistry Can Play Its Part in Preventing Concussions; the Dentist for Kansas City Chiefs Gives His Best Advice

How the Dentist Can Help Prevent Concussions

Kansas City, MO, September 27, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Concussions and mTBI (mild Traumatic Brain Injury) and the role they play in athletics is a hot topic within every community. From children to professional athletes, everyone is concerned with how to prevent brain injuries in sports.

Dr. Bill Busch, DMD, MAGD, a dentist with his own private practice and the dentist for the Kansas City Chiefs, (and a father of four), is obviously interested in protecting a wide range of athletes, from the novice to the professional.

“As we know, researchers have already proved that most mouthguards can reduce concussion risk,” says Busch. “They work to stabilize the muscles of the neck, reduce the impact shock to the head and limit movement if there is a direct hit to the jaw. The thickness of a mouthguard also contributes to the level of protection.”

In early 2019, The University of Pittsburgh Department of Neurological Surgery reported that in the United States, approximately 300,000 sports-related concussions occur each year. Almost 19% of athletes are likely to suffer a concussion or some sort of mTBI while playing contact sports.

Busch’s practice, North Kansas City Dental, started creating custom mouthguards with the goal being to cushion the impact on teeth, especially in high-contact sports like football and lacrosse. “I have also seen first hand that they protect the athlete’s jaw joints and soft tissues from injury, especially in repeated-contact athletics. If correctly fitted and tailored, I also believe, when worn and customized properly, a mouthguard can help prevent injuries to the athlete’s neck, which, for any parent athlete or fan, provides some peace of mind.”

One study in particular shows the benefits of a custom-made mouthguard versus a store-bought version. The study showed that these mouth guards could reduce athletes’ risk of concussion by close to half. Working with a high school football team, with half wearing a custom mouthguard and half wearing store-bought pieces, the results were impressive. While 8.3 percent of athletes in the over-the-counter mouthguard group suffered mTBI/concussion injuries, only 3.6% of those with custom-made mouth guards suffered the same fate.

“There is much more research to be done on how we can further prevent brain injuries and how dentists will be part of that equation. I look forward to being on the team to make my patients and community healthier and safer,” Busch says.

Dr. Busch has been practicing and helping people in the Kansas City area for nearly 20 years. He holds a DMD from the Fairleigh Dickinson University College of Dental Medicine and is a Master with the Academy of General Dentistry. Also, he was named one of America’s Top Dentists in 2009 and 2010. He has been the official team dentist of the Kansas City Chiefs since 2012. He is the co-founder of TeamSmile and the co-founder of TiScrubs. Please see his practice at NKCdental.com.

Contact Information:

Blishful Thinking

Blish Mize Connor

913-375-2505

Contact via Email

nkcdental.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/795636

Press Release Distributed by PR.com