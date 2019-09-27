SoHo, NYC Artist Wendy R. Friedman's Evolving Outdoor Art Exhibition

Emerging female mixed media artist, Wendy R. Friedman, is creating an ongoing installation upon a fence in SoHo, NYC. Made of found objects, recycled materials, and plants grown from seed, materials include crocheted yarn, transparent colored vinyls, street trash, etc. The artist's goal is to share a bit of wonder, bringing forth the unexpected through visual surprises, and to add joy during turbulent times.

New York, NY, September 27, 2019 --(PR.com)-- “Takin' It To the Streets” - Ongoing Art Installation Adds Colorful Surprises to SoHo Fence

· Wendy R. Friedman’s art habit outgrew her studio, so she literally moved it outside

· A fence on Grand at Lafayette Street became her canvas

· The artwork, titled SoHo Oasis, is made of found objects, recycled materials, and plants grown from seed

· It’s become a conversation piece creating a buzz amongst passersby

· Tourists, locals and kids interact with the artist when she crochets and ties up new materials

· Enamored shutterbugs post images, fashionistas strike a pose

· Friedman’s goal is to bring moments of levity to viewers in the face of current social, political and environmental divides

Read the first review in The Villager by Gabe Herman:

Street art in SoHo livens up vacant city lot with colorful collages, providing something "light, happy and unexpected"

For Pictures, Quotes and Further Information:

Wendy R. Friedman

wendyrfriedman@gmail.com

917-449-8353

Instagram @floweringeye

Contact Information:

Wendy R. Friedman

917-449-8353

Contact via Email

wendyrfriedman.com

@floweringeye on Instagram

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/795648

Press Release Distributed by PR.com