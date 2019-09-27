The Credit Docs Aim to Bring Positive Changes to Credit Reports Within 15–20 Days

The credit repair company has proven credit repair strategies that help restore credit reports and improve credit/FICO scores significantly.

San Jose, CA, September 27, 2019 --(PR.com)-- The Credit Docs is a credit repair company based in San Jose, California and offers credit restoration and repair services to those who need them. They offer personalized solutions to clients and have been in the industry for more than 14 years. They have the expertise to assist clients with improving and increasing their credit score and improving their credit standing. They remove outdated and incorrect items listed on credit reports legally.

A representative of the company said, “We want our clients to reach their full potential and be able to attain their financial goals. There is no right or wrong time to start implementing changes in your life that will contribute to a better lifestyle and future for you and your loved ones. Credit repair is something that we cannot manage on our own and sometimes we need the right expertise to be able to maneuver through it. We help clients do that in no more than 15 to 20 days.”

A good credit report is crucial to helping anyone attain their financial goals as well as being able to borrow and secure loans. With access to better financing options, the process of securing financing, and investments for larger projects becomes easier. People with better scores are more attractive to financial institutions because their strong financial standing makes them trustworthy candidates; a poor rating can make valuable purchases such as a home difficult and inhibit growth and success.

The Credit Docs provide three main services: personal and business funding, credit repair and trade lines. Credit repair involves improving credit standing and removing inaccurate listings on the report such as student loans, tax liens, repossessions, late payments, inquiries, judgments and settlements, bankruptcies and foreclosures, identity theft and fraud and more.

Tradelines is another strategy that The Credit Docs use to improve credit scores quickly and efficiently. While credit repair is concerned with removing aspects from the report that impact negatively, tradelines can add more positive accounts to the report. With these two strategies, the company helps to increase the score in 30–60 days, depending on the day it is reported. They also provide assistance in acquiring personal and business funding by improving credit scores.

The Credit Docs is one of the top credit repair specialists in California. The company offers a wide range of services to help clients secure loans, fight bankruptcy and deal with tax liens.

Website: https://www.thecreditdocs.com/

Address: 177 Park Ave Suite #200, San Jose, CA 95113

Phone: 408-430-5020, 1-855-687-3627

Email Addresses: info@thecreditdocs.com, george@thecreditdocs.com

