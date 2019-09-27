Zondra Evans & ZTV Network Partners with Life Coach from Real Housewives of Dallas, Lori Dixon

Zondra Evans' global media platform, ZTV empowers women from all walks of and stages of life. Newest ZTV host, Lori Dixon, is known in Hollywood for her work with the popular TV series, Real Housewives of Dallas.

Dallas, TX, September 27, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Zondra Evans, who’s popular streaming TV shows are being aired with Apple TV, Fire TV, Roku, Chromecast, Industry Hub, and most recently, BizVod from BizTalkTV, is now partnering with Hollywood life coach, Lori Dixon, as a guest on Real Talk with Zondra and as a co-host of Fireside Chat with Zondra. This partnership is slated to bring even more educational and inspirational content to the ZTV Network.

Zondra Evans, the CEO of ZTV, is on a life mission to equal the playing field for minority women in business. Evans, who has over 40 years of corporate experience, is a 3-minority business owner: Evans is a Woman, African-American, and she is 60 years old. Her dream is to provide minority business owners a platform to create global exposure and success.

Lori Dixon is the owner of Walk with Lori. Dixon brings 35 years of experience working in education, business, healthcare, and nonprofits. As a spiritual visionary, author, speaker, and TV personality, she empowers others to re-envision their authentic self, activate their strengths, and embrace their journey in life. With her dynamic television appearance on Real Housewives of Dallas, Lori understands today's "reality" and how the ending to any story can be re-written. She believes in finding "the heart strings" in life, releasing the anchors of fears that hold one back and living the life we are meant to live and puts that into practice with her clients.

“Our global digital platform is growing at an exponential rate,” says Evans, “and Lori Dixon’s life experience and media talent brings even more excitement and value to our audience.”

Dixon’s popular book, “Step Out, Step Up, Step Forward” was featured in a 2018 media tour, including 2 episodes on Season 2 of Real Housewives of Dallas. As co-hosts on the ZTV Network, Evans and Dixon are positioning themselves to be the ultimate global platform for upcoming small business and minority-owned businesses.

About ZTV: ZTV is a multi-media platform company with a potential reach of more than 200 million viewers and users. ZTV is currently televised on 7 different streaming platforms transmitting in over 12.5M homes in the area.

About Zondra Evans: Zondra Evans is the CEO of Zeds Corp, a global marketing platform, and the best selling author of Impact; Life, Leadership and Legacy, and The Power of Investing in You, and she is the co-author of The Moments in Life – “A Caregivers Story”. Evans is a regular on television and radio programs such as Biz Talk TV, local TV shows, and numerous shows including, The Jackie Hayes Show. Evans is the Chapter President for “I’m Possible” Women’s Empowerment Collaboration, Inc.

Evans’ work includes national organizations such as: The National Association of Women Business Owners, E-Women’s Network, Tracey California Women’s Forum, Association for Women in Science, California Government Networking Groups, Empowering Women, and El Dorado County Self Sufficiency Program.

Evans owns a thriving Coaching Practice, has two children and five grandchildren. She resides in McKinney Texas and is a lifetime fan of the Dallas Cowboys.

