Wilmington, NC, September 27, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Blue Shark Vodka is ready to unveil its new, exclusive glass airport display at Wilmington International Airport this Friday, September 27 at 4:30 p.m.

The custom vitrine was handcrafted by Greensboro, NC, “Maker of Beautiful Things” Chris Horney, who has handcrafted custom, high-end furniture and other specialty pieces in his shop since 1997. The one-of-a-kind glass display will showcase Blue Shark Vodka’s hand-blown glass bottles on three glass, shell-shaped shelves with a seaweed-wrapped center pole.

“We wanted a display that both Wilmington and Wrightsville Beach will be proud of,” said Blue Shark Vodka president Brooke Bloomquist. “Visitors and tourists can admire the craftsmanship and beauty of each Blue Shark Vodka bottle in this gorgeous showcase that’s also a work of art.”

“We were thrilled to bring North Carolina artist Chris Horney on board for this project,” said Blue Shark Vodka Chief Executive Officer, Mark Milliken. “We knew his work would complement our unique bottle in an amazing way.”

The ribbon cutting ceremony will be held at 4:30 p.m. at Wilmington International Airport beside the TSA screening and baggage claim.

Blue Shark Vodka is a division of Daytoon, Inc.

About Chris Horney

Chris Horney’s work is known worldwide for its clean lines, ideal proportions and intricate embellishments such as inlays and carvings, classic joinery techniques and excellent craftsmanship distinguishing each piece. While he draws on many traditional forms for inspiration, his original designs are more referential than reproduction, using mixed woods and non–traditional materials to maintain a fresh perspective.

Other Horney’s works consists of custom cabinetry and furniture, drink and wine displays, as well as unique commissions. His next show venue will be the American Craft Council Show in Baltimore, MD, at the end of February, where Horney is planning to unveil several new pieces for the first time.

