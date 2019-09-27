SAP® CPQ Implementation Package Announced by Canidium and SAP Customer Experience

Canidium, a market leader, with the most SAP Sales Cloud deployments in 2018, announced its plan to release pre-packaged SAP CPQ solutions. SAP CPQ by Canidium, is for small to enterprise-sized companies with complex pricing models, complicated product configurations, and extensive sales cycles. Although these package offerings are new to the CPQ space, Canidium's leadership and expertise are not; some Canidium and SAP CPQ customers are already enjoying sustained 40% revenue increases.

Fort Collins, CO, September 27, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Canidium, a market leader, with the most SAP Sales Cloud deployments in 2018, announced its plan to release pre-packaged SAP CPQ solutions. SAP CPQ by Canidium, is for small to enterprise-sized companies with complex pricing models, complicated product configurations, and extensive sales cycles. After numerous, highly successful SAP CPQ implementations, Canidium has created packages that are optimized for customers to achieve the greatest ROI out of SAP CPQ.

Although these package offerings are new to the CPQ space, Canidium’s leadership and expertise are not; some Canidium and SAP CPQ customers are already enjoying sustained 40% revenue increases with the solution. Canidium is an SAP Silver Partner, with 100% certified consultants and a practice dedicated to SAP Sales Cloud solutions.

"We're in the business of customer success, and we're excited to launch our pre-packaged SAP CPQ solutions. We've built them around the needs of different-sized companies, and by streamlining the process, we're helping organizations realize more ROI, more quickly." - David Kohari, SVP of Customer Success

Canidium’s services include SAP CPQ, SAP Commissions, SAP Producer Pro, CallidusCloud Insurance ICM, SAP Contract Lifecycle Management (SAP CLM), dedicated SAP Customer Experience delivery and sales teams, SAP Sales Cloud managed services and strategic services, which includes comp plan design, and road-mapping.

To learn more about the Pre-packaged solutions and where they will be available for purchase, please contact Lee Goldberg, at leegoldberg@canidium.com. For general inquiries about Canidium or SAP CPQ, please visit canidium.com/cpqpackages.

About Canidium:

Canidium is a market leader, with the most SAP Sales Cloud deployments in 2018 and the most experienced partner with their sales software solutions. An added benefit for our customers is our competitive pricing, giving you the most ROI and helping you speed to increased sales and revenue. Most of our customers find irreplaceable value in our expertise and trust us with Managed Services even after an implementation. We have global teams, with multilingual consultants. Our pre-existing relationship with CallidusCloud®, since Canidium’s inception, has provided customers with over 10 years of experience with the platform.

If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Rick Roberts, Lead Digital Marketing Specialist, Canidium by email at rickroberts@canidium.com.

Contact Information:

Canidium

Rick Roberts

973-600-6352

Contact via Email

http://www.canidium.com

http://www.canidium.com/cpqpackages

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/795527

Press Release Distributed by PR.com