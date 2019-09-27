Zondra Evans' TV Show Comes Full Circle with BizVod

Two years ago, Zondra Evans was being interviewed as a guest on the BizVod network. (www.Bizvod.com) Today, she is the host of their hottest new programs.

Dallas, TX, September 27, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Zondra Evans is the host of the hottest new shows being featured on popular streaming networks Fire TV, Roku, Chromecast, Industry Hub, and now, BizVod. Two years ago, Evans was sitting in the BizTV studio being interviewed and dreaming about someday being able to host her own show on the BizTV network. Today, her dream came true. Beginning in October, BizVod has agreed to stream all of Evans’ programs: Real Talk with Zondra, Fireside Chat with Zondra, and B-Train, which just finished taping their 30th episode.

Real Talk with Zondra features business professionals sharing real life topics.

Fireside Chat with Zondra is light-hearted talk show focused on helping navigate through life’s journeys, and B-Train is an innovative business platform.

Zondra Evans, the CEO of ZTV, is on a life mission to equal the playing field for minority women in business. Evans, who has over 40 years of corporate experience, is providing minority business owners a platform to create global exposure and success.

Evans is a woman with a plan and a mission. “Zondra Evans is an amazing leader who will be bringing her dynamic mix of programming to our viewers through Bizvod. Viewers will love Zondra’s winning personality and solid leadership skills presenting real life topics that will help provide tools and techniques for your success,” said Kelly Kantz, VP of Programming of CenterPost Media.

About BizVod: BizVod is the place for business videos on demand. Watch premium, curated business content when and where you want to watch. Search for topics that interest you. Bizvod is available on WebTV, Roku, Android, Amazon Fire, Google Chromecast, iOS and more. BizVod currently has content partnerships with BizTV and BizTalkRadio. BizVod is part of the CenterPost Media Company. Catch all of the ZTV programs at BizVod.com or www.cenpostmedia.com

About ZTV: ZTV is a multi-media platform company with a potential reach of more than 200 million viewers and users. ZTV is currently televised on 7 different streaming platforms transmitting in over 12.5M homes in the area. ZTV is part of the Zeds Corp global marketing platform, run by CEO Zondra Evans. www.zedscorp.com/ztv

Zondra Evans is the CEO of Zeds Corp, a global marketing platform, and the best selling author of "Impact; Life, Leadership and Legacy, and The Power of Investing in You," and she is the co-author of "The Moments in Life – 'A Caregivers Story.'" Evans is a regular on television and radio programs such as Biz Talk TV, local TV shows, and numerous shows including, The Jackie Hayes Show. Evans is the Chapter President for “I’m Possible” Women’s Empowerment Collaboration, Inc.

