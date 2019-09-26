Ashton College's Human Resource Management Diploma Program Available Across Canada

Ashton College, a leading post-secondary education provider, announced that its Diploma in Human Resources Management program (DHRM), will be offered online across Canada, including Alberta, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, and Saskatchewan.

Vancouver, Canada, September 26, 2019 --(PR.com)-- The Human Resource Management Diploma Program is one of the pathways for candidates to achieve their CPHR certification without having to take the National Knowledge Exam (NKE). Candidates also have the added advantage of becoming a CPHR in just three short months if they opt for the full-time program.

CPHR, a nationally-recognised level of achievement and capability within the field of human resources, signifies that the holder has all the required knowledge and skills relevant to the human resource profession. Having a CPHR designation is becoming a norm for HR professionals globally, especially when it comes to senior HR positions.

Today, CPHR Canada represents 27,000 members in the Human Resources Profession across nine provinces and three territories in Canada. Established in 1994, CPHR Canada is the national voice on the enhancement and promotion of the HR Profession.

Colin Fortes, President of Ashton College said, “CPHR designation is the gold standard of HR professional certification. It can enhance your career opportunities and earning potential. And since our program is offered online (also in-class), it makes it possible for anyone – as long as they fulfil the admission criteria – to pursue the HR program from anywhere in Canada.”

Why Get A CPHR Designation?

· Enhanced career opportunities – Individuals with a CPHR designation are considered an HR expert across Canada; one who has mastered all aspects of human resources.

· Improved credibility and trust – With CPHR, you prove that you adhere to the CPHR Code of Ethics and are committed to the highest standards of professional practice in HR.

· Expanded network – As a CPHR, you become one of the thousands of HR experts spread across Canada. You can form invaluable connections and network with them through any of the many events, conferences, publications, websites and other mediums.

· Continued Learning – Getting the CPHR designation is only part of the process. You will also be expected to maintain your designation by continually updating your knowledge and expertise in HR.

Ashton’s Human Resource Management Diploma follows the competency framework laid out by CPHR Canada, covering both technical and general skills, abilities and knowledge necessary to effectively practise human resources in Canada.

If you’re interested in getting your CPHR designation and having your qualifications and experience recognised by employers, clients and others, apply to Ashton’s DHRM program today.

About Ashton College

Founded in 1998, Ashton College is one of the leaders in the field of post-secondary education in Vancouver, British Columbia. The college has two campuses, located in Vancouver and Abbotsford and offers innovative, career-ready courses and programs in a variety of disciplines, including HR, finance, business, accounting, immigration consulting, home inspection and others.

