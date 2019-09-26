Lakefront Living–On the Lake Realty Celebrates Active Lakefront Lifestyle with Release of New Rarity Bay Video

Rarity Bay on Tellico Lake in Eastern Tennessee is fast becoming the region's first choice for anyone seeking an active lifestyle in a premium residential community.

Vonore, TN, September 26, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Described by some of its residents as a “Perpetual adult summer camp,” Rarity Bay on Tellico Lake is an award–winning gated lakefront community that combines waterfront living with mountain views and amenities that include a country club, championship golf course, tennis facilities, fitness center, swimming pool, community docks, horseback riding, hiking trails, and more.

“For the nearly 1000 existing homeowners already enjoying the Rarity Bay lifestyle, their most common comment is ‘I can’t believe I didn’t move here sooner,’” said Karen Millikan, Broker/Owner of Lakefront Living–On The Lake Realty in Vonore TN. “Residents here make the majestic Smoky Mountains and serene, clear waters of Tellico Lake the backdrop for their vacation home, second residence or forever home.”

“Because the area has such a strong visual appeal,” said Millikan, “we felt there was no better way for people to discover this community than with a video of the development narrated by the residents themselves.”

The four-minute video takes prospective home buyers on a visually stunning journey through the community amenities through the eyes of its current residents and dramatic drone video shots.

The video can be seen on YouTube here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jIo_lhREOnY.

According to Millikan, waterfront lots start around $170,000 and waterfront homes at $700,000. Lake view lots can be found for $50,000 and up with lake view homes in the $400,000 to $600,000 range. Non-lakefront Rarity Bay condos can be found for $130,000 to $220,000. Buyers can quickly search for all the Tellico Lake properties for sale at https://www.lakefrontliving.com/tn/tellico-lake.

Karen Millikan, a resident of Rarity Bay herself, and her team of lakefront specialists can be found at the sales office at the front gate of the Rarity Bay development at 100 Rarity Bay Parkway, Vonore, TN. For the latest in Rarity Bay offerings, call Karen at 1-800-884-2260 or via e-mail at Karen@LakefrontLiving.com.

About Lakefront Living International, LLC:

Based in Mansfield, Massachusetts, Lakefront Living International, LLC is an innovative real estate franchise company offering brokers the ability to focus solely on uniting buyers and sellers of lakefront property. Franchised Brokers can immediately channel their lakefront passion into a dynamic business venture by dominating their local lakefront market utilizing a proven, packaged business model. Addition information on the franchise offering can be found on LakefrontLivingFranchise.com requested through franchise@lakefrontliving.com or call (844) MyLakes, (844) 695-2537.

