The Augury Square, Inc. Signs MOU with Hancom/DreamTec Group of South Korea to Develop a Futuristic Blockchain Smart City in Atlanta

Hancom/DreamTec Group (South Korea) has joined hands with The Augury Square, Inc. to create a next generation smart city in Atlanta. On Sept. 18, 2019, in the presence of several community, business and technology leaders, both parties signed an MOU to collaborate, create, design and build a futuristic smart community – a city within a city of Atlanta. The Hancom/DreamTec is an established software corporation leading in blockchain technologies and smart city platforms.

Atlanta recently took a big stride towards global leadership in becoming the foremost hub of blockchain innovations in real world applications. On Sept. 18, 2019, in the presence of several community, business and technology leaders, the Hancom/DreamTec Group; an established software corporation leading in blockchain technologies and smart city platforms, and "‘The Augury Square, Inc." signed an MOU to collaborate, create, design and build a futuristic smart community – a city within a city of Atlanta. The project is slated to invest few hundreds of millions of dollars over next few years. The launch ceremony for this project took place at the offices of their corporate law firm – Morris, Manning and Martin LLP in Atlanta, GA.

“The Augury Square is envisioned to be a fully functioning business and life ecosystem with its own blockchain economy to enable various facets of real life – 24/7. An innovative next generation mixed use real estate development to be built on about 30 acres in Atlanta. It is estimated to be a $400 million project,” said Mr. Jae Kim, Founder and President of TAS who is also the President of KOAM (Korean American) Chamber.

Mr. Pietro A Doran, CEO of DreamTec, a Hancom Group company, an MIT alum and one of the world’s pioneers in making big dreams happen was present at the signing ceremony while several of the Hancom Group Leadership team joined the event through live video call. It is worth noting that Mr. Doran was a pioneering and major driving force in building the first-ever $35 billion mega smart city like SongDo in South Korea. In his view, “The Augury Square project clearly has the potential to put Atlanta on the world map as a preferred technology destination and innovation capital of the future."

Also, The Augury Square signed an MOU partnership agreement with Dr. Gab Sung Kim, of Yonsei Universities "Smart City Special Committee" under South Korea’s President Moon directly to put a drive on all of Korea's Smart city initiatives including transforming Sejong New Capital city into a Smart city.

“Collaborating and bringing some of the best players from our vast global network was a natural thing to do. The preparatory work for a transformational project of this size and scale has been in the making for few years by our team,” added Mr. Suresh Sharma, Co-founder and CEO of this initiative, who also has been a pioneering global expert in pragmatic models to commercialize innovation, and author of "Industrializing Innovation - The Next Revolution."

The Augury Square holds the promise of a better life, social and economic order enabled by blockchain and other digital technologies. It aims to be a futuristic and yet pragmatically functioning social microcosm for tomorrow. The Future would live here. It is intended to be a unique sandbox for an integrated community to live, play, dine, work, develop, test, scale and collaborate to commercialize innovations to advance frontiers technologies for larger societal good. The primary focus would be blockchain along with other digital technologies to solve real world problems. The applications can be industry-agnostic, e.g., these can relate to Fintech, Health, Real Estate, Education, Creative Media, Retail, Services, Supply Chain, Manufacturing and so on, as well as normal living and life.

