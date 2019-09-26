MyMy Music Creates Interactive Music Extension for Twitch Broadcasters

Allows the MyMy HipHop catalog to be used by Twitch broadcasters with rights approved music.

Atlanta, GA, September 26, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Software developers with Atlanta-based music streaming platform MyMy Music have created a Twitch Extension that enhances interactive experiences for broadcasters, gamers and viewers. Tracks from MyMy’s hip-hop catalog can now be integrated into any game streaming session through an interactive MyMy Music extension. Adding to the sizzle of the innovation, viewers can vote thumbs up or down on each music track, learn who the artist is, what the track is, and see the artist’s artwork.

For Twitch broadcasters, aggregated feedback from the viewers can be reviewed enabling a better feel for how the audience likes the music. Broadcasters can select tracks from MyMy Music’s curated playlists, or the broadcaster can make his or her own playlists with rights-approved music.

And finally, for musicians that have downloaded the MyMy Music app and uploaded a track that’s been judged worthy by listeners, the chance to be embedded in a game gives them the opportunity to reach an entirely new audience.

“Video games are one of my favorite past times,” said Niko Brim, a popular rapper and music producer. “This new feature can expand the listening audience for an artist’s music to a new creative community, so that’s huge,” he added.

Company CEO Shawn Pouliotte says, MyMy randomly cues tracks for their listeners without providing any information about the artist, such as name, hometown or cover art or affiliations. Listeners judge tracks solely on the merit of the music, an industry first. Individual artist success on the music platform is based on crowd-sourced judging where favorably-rated songs are playlisted, instantly building credibility for the artist from MyMy’s fast-growing listener pool of registered users.

“Twitch is a community of creators,” said Pouliotte. “As is MyMy, and music has become such an important part of the broader landscape of online creativity – particularly gaming. We felt the synergies created a natural extension for our community allowing us to bring new and compelling music into the Twitch ecosystem. With it, we hope we can bridge two communities and enable a more engaging and wider level of discovery and entertainment.”

MyMy Music is a streaming music app that helps fans uncover hits from independent artists. The company embraces crowd opinion as part of the listening process through a patent-pending algorithm that enables a random blind-judging process to ensure there is no bias on artist demographics or affiliations yielding outcomes from judging that can’t be gamed. Tracks are scored by judges and promoted or failed based on the crowd’s opinion.

My My Music is currently available as a free download for both Android and Apple, and can also be accessed on the desktop through MyMy’s website.

