Ophthalmics, Inc. is Now a Direct Distributor for Akorn Pharmaceuticals

September 25, 2019 12:02pm   Comments
San Antonio, FL, September 25, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Ophthalmics, Inc., a leading wholesale supplier of eye care supplies for ophthalmic and optometric practices, is now a direct distributor for Akorn, Inc. Customers are encouraged to visit Ophthalmics, Inc.’s website at www.shophthalmics.com to find Akorn’s line of industry leading pharmaceuticals.

Akorn, Inc. is a drug manufacturer for some of the most commonly used pharmaceuticals preferred by eye doctors worldwide with annual sales of $700m in 2018. Some of the high demand products provided by Akorn include: AK-Fluor, Paremyd, Proparacaine, Atropine, and Akten.

Ophthalmics, Inc. CEO Felix Rodriguez states, “We are extremely excited to have aligned with Akorn. Akorn’s product line is an integral part of the continued growth of Ophthalmics, Inc and strengthens our product offering vital to the success of our customer’s practices.”

Ophthalmology and Optometry practices can purchase these products from Ophthalmics, Inc. at www.shophthalmics.com or by calling toll-free 833-568-4016.

About Ophthalmics, Inc.
Founded in 2018, Ophthalmics, Inc. is a leading supplier of eye care supplies to ophthalmic and optometric practices. Its mission is to be the premier wholesale distributor of eye care supplies in the USA. By using state of the art technology and aligning with the best manufacturers, Ophthalmics, Inc. is creating a marketplace that is second to none.

Contact Information:
Ophthalmics, Inc.
Tom Gosselin
813-467-9900
Contact via Email
www.shophthalmics.com

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/795408

Press Release Distributed by PR.com

