Sergei Tokarev: Lucky Labs Presented a Book About an Ant Mathematician at the Publisher Forum in Lviv

The book "A Mathematician Who Turned into an Ant" by the Japanese mathematician Masao Morita was presented at the Book Forum 2019 in Lviv. "The book was published as part of the Lucky Labs charity project LuckyBooks," says the company founder Sergei Tokarev.

Kyiv, Ukraine, September 25, 2019 --(PR.com)-- The presentation took place in the regional library for children. It was conducted by the editor-in-chief of the publishing house "Chorni Vivtsi" Krystyna Venhryniuk and the author of the book. “This is all of us,” says the founder of the book “Ekzempliary” Evhenyia Zavalyi.

"The Ukrainian audience might like this book because it is unique. This is not just a book about mathematics, it is a book about the incredible beauty and orderliness of our universe, the numbers and laws of nature, love in every moment of our life. This is a very aesthetic text for those who wants to understand and comprehend the world around us. The book will be interesting to both very young readers and their parents," says Evhenyia Zavalyi.

The avant-garde illustrations of the famous Japanese designer Katsuji Wakisaka and the personality of the author of the book, who is also a famous Japanese mathematician and a TedEx speaker, caused a lively discussion. Sergii Tokarev talked about how Lucky Labs had the idea to publish this book.

“Back in the spring of 2018, our project went to a book exhibition in Bologna. We saw a lot of new non-fiction literature for children. And the book about the ant struck us with its unusual illustrations. So, when they explained to us the idea of the book and told us about the author, we immediately decided to publish it in Ukraine,” says the businessman.

Thanks to the Lucky Labs publishing project, 150 libraries for children in the East and South of Ukraine have already received the book for free.

“A few years ago, we noticed there was an acute shortage of modern educational literature for teenagers in the Ukrainian language. We are trying to solve this problem. This is why we created the LuckyBooks project. And the book we are talking about today is exactly what we wanted to see in our project,” says Tokarev.

This is not the first mathematics-related book in the project. Last year, the book #WHATISMATH by the Ukrainian writer Kuzko Kuziakyn was published by LuckyBooks. The book was highly appreciated by readers and specialists. It received the title “Book of the Year 2018” in the category Educational Literature.

Lucky Labs develops software products for marketing, gaming and financial industries. The company's portfolio includes more than 100 mobile and desktop applications. The company sells its products on the western market and in the Asian countries. Today, 950 people work in the Ukrainian offices of Lucky Labs.

