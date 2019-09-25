Flexiv Launches New Solutions to Define the Applications of Adaptive Robots

Flexiv Ltd. launches its new solutions along with the first debut of its adaptive robot arm, Rizon in China.

Shanghai, China, September 25, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Flexiv Ltd., creator of the world’s first adaptive robotic arm combining direct force control with advanced AI, launches its new solutions along with the first debut of its adaptive robot arm Rizon at the China market in 2019 CIIF (China International Industrial Fair).

“Flexiv’s solutions are set to tackle the existing problems in all automation industries and provide friendly, comprehensive and effortless customer experience, bringing industrial automation to the next level,” says Shiquan Wang, CEO and founder of Flexiv.

Flexiv utilizes high-performance force control, computer vision and AI to adapt Rizon to the complex environment, accomplishing complex tasks requiring fine "hand-eye coordination" that used to be limited in human practice.

The first three application scenarios include: plugging connectors with wire harness, precision component assembling, and soft-material surface processing. In the past, these tasks rely heavily on manual work, challenging product consistency and production line management.

For problems difficult to solve by existing automation, more flexible and universal adaptive robots are needed.

In the context of industrial progress, the diversification of manufacturing has become possible, and many more sophisticated and complex operational automation requirements have emerged. In the case where traditional automation is difficult to adapt quickly, we still need to rely on a large amount of manpower, meaning the quality consistency is also difficult to guarantee.

Taking the automobile manufacturing industry as an example, highly automated tasks can be seen everywhere in the main process of automobile production; yet in the final assembling process, the automation rate is always inferior to others. A large number of flexible and variable parts, complex assembling processes, and low-precision assembling lines have become a huge obstacle to the automatic assembly of traditional equipment.

Compared with traditional robots, adaptive robots can effectively adapt to changes in the working environment and handle complex tasks. Previously, Flexiv released a white paper summarizing the characteristics of adaptive robots: high tolerance of position variance, great disturbance rejection and transferrable intelligence across different tasks; combined with AI technology to bring more flexibility to production.

Flexiv's first adaptive robotic product, Rizon, uses an all-inclusive design that opens up new ideas for the enhancement and integration of force and vision capabilities, moving robotics to a more flexible and intelligent direction. Flexiv has completed EAP(Early Adopter Programs) for adaptive robotic solutions with leading companies in the automotive and 3C manufacturing industries and will launch larger-scale robotics applications soon.

In 2019, the 21st China International Industrial Fair is being held in Shanghai. Among them, the Robot Expo of the Industry Fair has been hailed as “the wind vane of the development of China's robot industry,” The theme of this year's Robot Show is “Collaboration, Interconnection, and Smart Future.” During the five-day exhibition, major manufacturers will display different products and applications in hot trends of human-machine collaboration, industrial Internet, artificial intelligence, etc., together with a variety of cutting-edge new technologies, new achievements, new applications, and new products.

Flexiv Ltd. is a global leading robotics and AI company, focusing on developing and manufacturing adaptive robots which integrate force control, computer vision and AI technologies. Flexiv provides innovative turnkey solutions and services based on Flexiv robotic systems to customers in multiple industries. Founded in 2016, with a core team from robotics and AI laboratories at Stanford University, Flexiv has established offices in Santa Clara, Shanghai, Shenzhen, Beijing and Foshan.

