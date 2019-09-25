The funny memes social sharing web-based application "Memesable" is officially launched and is now live.

London, United Kingdom, September 25, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Net Entertainer Ltd. is announcing the official launch of "Memesable" its funny memes social sharing web-based application. It comes with a simple frontend design, making navigation a cinch and serves content fast, giving users a better experience when it comes to the loading time of content. Memesable does exactly as it was intended to do and that is to present funny memes to its users in a simplistic manner and doing so one at a time. Memesable makes it easy to upload and share memes to social media sites like Facebook, Twitter, and Pinterest. Memesable does not require users to register to upload content to the platform. Memesable allows the navigation from one image to another utilizing the back and forth buttons. It also allows you to randomly generate funny memes using the random memes generator button.

The application is packed with thousands of user-uploaded content and our database of funny memes grows by the minute. They have integrated the Facebook commenting system which enables users to interact with their favorite funny memes by leaving comments and voting on each post with the thumbs up or down buttons.

Memesable is simplistic which was always the aim, but in the coming weeks, they will be implementing new features and tools which include a meme maker that will enable users to add captions to images, which they can then post directly to the website. Memesable is already proving to be popular on social media sites like Facebook, Twitter, and Pinterest and it's followers on those platforms continue to grow at a faster rate than they had anticipated.

