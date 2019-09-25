Ladies First Breakfast Comes to Atlanta from Washington, D.C.

Ladies First is an annual celebration to uplift and support women that are affected by cancer.

Atlanta, GA, September 25, 2019 --(PR.com)-- Ladies First is an annual celebration to uplift and support women of color in the community that are affected by cancer. They gather for a morning to celebrate sisterhood and survivors through fitness workshops, panel discussions, pampering stations, live entertainment, and more.

Ladies First creates a warm environment to comfortably address the importance of early detection and prevention. Whether directly or indirectly affected by this disease, we all have an obligation to put our health first.

In honor of breast cancer month, please join Ladies First for their 8th Annual Ladies First Breakfast on October 5, 2019 at National Center for Civil and Human Rights. They will have private tours of the museum, a special vendor village, health demos and even a basketball contest for the whole family to enjoy.

Vendor opportunities available.

For sponsorship and speaking opportunities, please contact: ladiesfirst@awcaa.org

This event is in partnership with: I Will Survive Inc. and supported by The Atlanta Voice and the National Center for Civil and Human Rights.

Contact Information:

I Will Survive, Inc.

Anisa Palmer

404-483-8503

Contact via Email

www.IWillSurviveInc.org

www.twitter.com/IWillSurviveInc

www.instagram.com/IWillSurviveInc

www.facebook.com/IWillSurviveIncPage

Read the full story here: https://www.pr.com/press-release/795282

Press Release Distributed by PR.com